20 – Ideal number of diners for the Farm Dinners at Rosewood Farms by chef Amy Leburn of Fermentation Farm. Using produce from the family crops such as figs, strawberries, heirloom tomatoes, passion fruit, and more, Lebrun plays with textures and combinations to delight the taste buds. The whole event takes place in a gorgeous setting under a canopy of trees that will leave you feeling far away from central O.C. Go to fermfarm.com for information on the next dinner.

13 – Number of weeks the six-course dinners at Knife Pleat were sold out after the South Coast Plaza restaurant earned a Michelin star. For an evening of fine dining, the elegant feasts on Fridays are not to be missed. Chef Tony Esnault capitalizes on the best seasonal ingredients and presents a one-of-a-kind meal, full of layers and tastes you might never have known ($245 and up). Co-owner Yassmin Sarmadi ensures the front of the house is equally stunning with her grace and friendly manner.

6 – Number of wines poured at a recent winemaker dinner at Fable & Spirit, to accompany a multi-course meal. Keep your eyes out for the special winemaker dinners available at Fable & Spirit. Just 12 diners are seated at a long table filled with several dishes ($175 and up). The menu might say four courses, but at a recent event, there were at least 10 items on the table, including the to-die-for Guinness brown bread, kale Caesar salad, heirloom carrots with chimichurri, and beloved cracked-pepper bucatini. The presence of a winemaker or winery representative to offer context and tips makes the evening one to remember.

