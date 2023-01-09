24-Hour Magic at OCMA

The Orange County Museum of Art opened its new Costa Mesa home in October with a 24-hour celebration for the community. More than 10,000 visitors joined the party, which started at 5 p.m. on Saturday and continued overnight until 5 p.m. Sunday. People waited three hours or more to get in. Wondering what the fuss was about? Take a visual journey of the experience.

The Pacific Chorale performed “Skyscape” on four levels at 6 p.m. Saturday.

2. A drum line led the procession to open the museum at 5 p.m. Saturday.

3. The Orange County Youth Symphony performed “Pacific Gold” at 7 p.m. Saturday, in honor of the California Biennial opening exhibit.

4. A rooftop dance party lured revelers at 9 p.m. Saturday.

5. Hundreds of people waited for hours Saturday night in lines that snaked through the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza outside the museum.

6. Three DJs provided various beats for dancers during the silent disco at 11 p.m.

7. More than 200 people started their day with sunrise yoga at 6:30 a.m. on the terrace.

8. Sidecar, Fill Bakeshop, and Goodtown provided the treats for a 10 a.m. Donut Drop on Sunday.

9. Skylights throughout the building bring plenty of natural light to the museum’s galleries.

10. Students from Orange County School of the Arts presented “Inside Out,” a site-specific dance performance at 1 p.m.

11. Two-time Latin Grammy-winning Yamila Guerra Cuban Latin Band kept the party going at 2 p.m.

12. Gospel Voices of OC Youth Choir sang below Sanford Biggers’ “Of Many Waters” sculpture.

13. The art is the part of this bonanza that you can continue to enjoy. Museum admission is free.