Culturephile: Novelist Returns to Her Roots With Latest Book

Nicola Harrison recreates the world of bohemian artists in post-WWII Laguna Beach through the eyes of Hazel Francis, a young Midwestern woman who loses her job as a Rosie the Riveter and gets a fresh start when she becomes the assistant to a talented, irascible plein air painter in her book “Hotel Laguna.” The author of “Montauk” (2019) and “The Show Girl” (2021), both set in New York, modeled Hazel’s apartment on her own first post-college apartment behind the Quorum Gallery on Coast Highway.

Why do novels set in the past appeal to you as a writer and a reader?

I love to read about another time and place and feel like you’re in this other world while also learning about another time, subtly. As a writer, I never want it to feel heavy-handed, like I’m trying to teach you something. But I like to include relevant information that brings the world to life. I tend to write about women who are strong and independent by the end, usually. What I find is that even though it’s a different time period with different social norms, there’s so much that’s still the same, that’s still relatable to us now.

How did you learn about women who worked on the home front during WWII?

I got in touch with the American Rosie the Riveter Association. They put me in touch with women at Emerald Court, which is a senior living facility in Anaheim. I got to interview three women who had worked in different roles in airplane factories. My character is not based on any of them, but it gave so much more depth to the experience I was able to write about. I think it was one of the women at Emerald Court who told me that they lived in dormitory-style arrangements and how they would do something called “hot-bedding it” where one would work the night shift and sleep in the bed and another would work the day shift and sleep in the same bed, so they’d switch off.

Both your parents are artists. What’s their work like, and did that influence your novel?

My dad does oil paintings, and my mom does watercolors. They certainly gave me a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the art world and the artist community down in Laguna Beach because they were part of the Art-A-Fair. I got the sense that everyone knows everyone else and it’s a real community.

Pageant of the Masters plays a role in “Hotel Laguna.” Can you talk about that?

I had been to the Pageant of the Masters when I was younger, but I had no idea until I started researching that it actually started in 1932, the same year that the Olympic Games were being held in Los Angeles. It was really when I was at the Laguna Beach Library doing research that this book came to life for me because I was able to get my hands on an actual program from the Pageant of the Masters from 1946. It had the art they created for that year and insights on how it was done, behind the scenes. There were articles about Laguna at the time, advertisements for shops and restaurants and hotels. It was a treasure.