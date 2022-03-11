Of course, not everyone is laughing. A few neighbors have expressed outrage on Nextdoor, along the lines of “What gives them the right” to block traffic. One complained she’d been delayed for a few minutes as the Klunkers passed through a busy intersection. Normally the Klunkers stick to neighborhood routes, away from major thoroughfares. Several group leaders take turns mapping out routes away from major streets every week. But some intersections are hard to avoid. “Things have changed. There (are lots of ) people now in Orange County,” Orange resident Eli “Pollo” Lopez says. “They’re always in a hurry. You know what, people? We aren’t living in Orange County anymore. We’re living in New York City now.” Lopez, who owns Shoreline Furnishings, shines his 1930 prewar Schwinn tall frame. It has been fully tricked out in purple with gold leafing, a custom creation by Felix bike shop in Gardena, whose owner rides with the Klunkers. Klunkers cofounder “Big Frank” Peña of Santa Ana says safety is the group’s main concern, with skilled cyclists assigned to manage the crowd. Peña rides a gorgeous Schwinn with blue tires and brown gum walls. “We do positive things for the community,” he says. “We bring families and kids out.” The group also hosts an annual toy drive for low-income children.

Perhaps because of its name, the group first attracted a lot of bona fide clunkers (’70s-era off-road cruisers), and there are still plenty of those. But the group has evolved in the past year toward more upmarket, homemade bikes and specialization. As more people took to their bikes during the early days of the pandemic, it was hard to find outdoor gear. “You couldn’t buy a bike at Walmart or Target, even at the bike stores,” says Vasquez, who made his first swing bike and then later was able to buy one. Many of the Klunkers started learning to build their own bikes, some of them doing their own welding. Most start with a Schwinn base and add parts from Santa Ana, which some con- sider the epicenter of the BMX world locally, with plenty of welders, bike manufacturers, painters, and parts for dealers to access. The real trick if you want to go is locating the Klunkers’ weekly routes. They are accessible only on Instagram. They meet Monday nights at parks and parking lots. Some of the purists gather an hour before the ride—trading tips, talking of powder coats and spokes. I would not call this two-hour ride leisurely, though leaders tell me they try to keep speeds at less than 20 mph. Collisions are few, but they tend to happen in the center of the group, where there can be a bunching-up effect.