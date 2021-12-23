A housecleaner I met, Betty, had worked her way into a reasonably comfortable life before COVID-19. Betty’s husband had a job doing construction cleanup. They have three kids and a nice apartment near a green park in Huntington Beach. She’s active in her church and in a community leadership program with her city. Her eldest was college bound.

Folks in harm’s way are easy to find during the pandemic. They serve the meals and clean the floors, and sometimes they own the restaurants. While many people are back at work, others are still just getting by. For them, the holidays only seem to underline what is lacking.

Then their world turned upside down. When the coronavirus sent people home, everybody in her family lost their jobs. Betty hauled out her boxes of Christmas decorations early last year. It was only September, still blazing hot. But Betty was intent on keeping things merry and bright. For her family’s sake.

I sat with her in her sparkling white apartment, beneath a giant sign inscribed: Eat, Drink & Give Thanks.

“We had a broken heart last Christmas, but we were fully decorated,” she says, her sudden peal of laughter surprising me. “I told my kids, ‘We aren’t going to have any gifts this year.’ ”And just as suddenly as she laughed, tears filled her eyes. “You know, your kids expect something at Christmas.” But then she received a gift she didn’t expect. As she took them aside to tell them the bad news, they tried to comfort her. “They all told me they understood.”

Neighbors came to her aid. Neighbors she will probably never meet. Just a few of about 100 people who sign up every year to adopt a family or senior as part of the Hope for the Holidays program from Community Action Partnership Orange County.

Betty was among the thousands in our county, where hospi- tality is a huge industry, who saw their incomes plummet during the pandemic.

“Many in Orange County went from being underemployed to unemployed,” says Gregory C. Scott, president and chief executive officer of Community Action Partnership Orange County. CAP OC, born in 1965 of the War on Poverty, also runs one of the county’s largest food banks, distributes assistance with rent and utilities, operates a diaper bank and the Southwest Community Center in Santa Ana, and has opened three family resource centers to provide services to families in need. Given the group’s size, it was able to make a big impact during the pandemic.