My O.C.: Hoping the Kids Are Just Weird Enough

After dropping off my first grader and preschooler to their respective classrooms, I took my 2-year-old son to the beach. There was a funny smell in the air near our regular tower that I could not identify until we got down to the water. There was a dead seal lying on the shore, right on the spot where my kids and I normally dig.

The carcass looked like it had been there a while, so I called the Huntington Beach Lifeguard number to report it and waited for someone to come for the body.

About 10 minutes later, a Hemsworth-esque lifeguard showed up—barefoot and in swim trunks. He hopped out of his truck with a shovel and proceeded to dig a massive grave beside the dead creature.

My son was fully distracted, dropping rocks into our bucket of sea-water, so I was able to watch the macabre scene relatively undisturbed. Hot Lifeguard dug for maybe 15 minutes and once he finished digging (what I still think was a relatively shallow grave for an animal that would spend eternity under some pretty heavy foot traffic), he gently pushed the seal into the hole and began covering it back up with sand.

I was always going to ask this dude questions. The burial of a huge, rotting seal corpse is perhaps the most interesting thing I’ve witnessed in months, and I was determined to understand the process.

So I picked up my son and wandered over to the now sweaty, and hotter-up-close, lifeguard.

“I was wondering, do you normally bury big animals like that? I assumed you’d have to take them somewhere.”

He smiled politely, as if he hadn’t just disposed of a body.

“We only take them somewhere if they’re alive. Dead ones get buried here.”

I looked down at the seal’s grave.

“And you do that for all animals?”

At this point, I want it understood that I don’t know why I was interrogating Hot Lifeguard for this information. It just seemed important.

“Sometimes seals wash up this time of year, so we don’t think too much of it. But for dolphins and stuff they bring the body in to study.”

I felt a little sorry for the seal who would not get a proper autopsy to determine cause of death simply because he fell within a usual pattern of behavior for his species, but I was not about to question the validity of the statement at this juncture.

I thanked the lifeguard for humoring me and turned to leave when he said, “This is pretty normal. Back in the ’90s they buried a whale between Towers 3 and 4.”

I pictured my kids unearthing a whale during their favorite beach game of “Let’s dig a massive hole,” and smirked a little bit, but also sighed. They’d probably be frightened by that discovery.

My eldest is 6. By her age, I had already found dead animals in our backyard and a snake at my grandparents’ house. I remember being warned not to play with Ouija boards at friends’ houses so that I wouldn’t inadvertently summon angry spirits. I had a healthy fear of the dark, especially when I had to run across the house for a glass of water, past the monster with glowing eyes watching me from the front window.

But my kids live a sheltered life, mostly free from creepy crawly things and dirt, as evidenced by my husband’s obsession with our vacuum.

And, of course, the pandemic didn’t help. While I’m anti-social by nature, it was never my intention to become the mom who scooped up her children in a fireman’s lift to avoid the possibility of someone giving them the plague. That’s not the legacy I was hoping to pass on.

I’d somehow traded character-building rural experiences for the simple pleasures of beach life, and now I mourned the loss of these events for my own children. I’m ashamed to admit they haven’t even watched “The Nightmare Before Christmas” yet. They’re afraid of skeletons, and Jack Skellington is kind of a big part of the film.

I blame myself. Even though my intentions were good, maybe I’ve robbed my kids of some quality weirdness that would serve them later in life. Something that could make it into small talk in an elevator with their true love or an offhand comment after an interview that lands them their dream job.

There’s also a chance I’m overreacting, and they’ll still find a way to be weird enough to be interesting. But I worry.

I worry because as a kid I remember watching “The Addams Family,” with Cristina Ricci as Wednesday Addams. She was my gold standard. Not because I wanted to dress in black or surround myself with creepy dead stuff, but because she wasn’t afraid of death or anything associated with it. She embraced it, and she did it with attitude.

Honestly, the scene where she and her brother try to sell lemonade to a Girl Scout still repeats in my head on days when I am searching for the patience to deal with idiots.

Girl Scout: Is this made from real lemons? I only like all-natural foods and beverages. Are you sure they’re real lemons?

Pugsley: Yes.

Girl Scout: Well, I’ll tell you what. I’ll buy a cup if you buy a box of my delicious Girl Scout cookies. Do we have a deal?

Wednesday Addams: Are they made from real Girl Scouts?

So now as I stare out at the waves, knowing that there are probably hundreds of dead sea animals haunting the beach I walk daily, I realize the opportunity to mold my children into creepy little goth nerds is not lost forever. I still have time.

This summer I might have to camp out at our regular spot one afternoon, with my usual snacks and shovels, and let my kids play their very first game of Wake the Dead.

Then when they discover their own rotting animal corpses, fresh from the waves, I’ll get to whisper: “May the seal of Tower 10 haunt you and guide you on your journey.”

I’m sure that’ll make them weird enough to be interesting.