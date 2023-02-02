Earl of Sandwich Returns to Downtown Disney District

Earl of Sandwich, known for its quick service and hot sandwiches, has made its return to the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim. The sandwich shop has reopened for business at its temporary location as a pop-up, taking over the former spot of La Brea Bakery which closed last month.

Today, the sandwich pop-up shop will open at 11 a.m., before moving to regular hours on Friday at 8 a.m.

The Earl of Sandwich Tavern, a full-service restaurant with a full bar, is set to open in the coming weeks at its permanent location.

The fan-favorite restaurant serves a menu of hot sandwiches, salads, breakfast dishes, baked goods, and more. A new, limited-edition menu item, the Spicy Brisket BBQ Sandwich, also makes its debut at the Downtown Disney pop-up.

More popular restaurants are slated to open in the future in the Downtown Disney District, including Din Tai Fung and Porto’s Bakery and Cafe (which will be located where the Earl of Sandwich pop-up is currently). O.C.-based Great Maple is also set to open a location at the Pixar Place Hotel (formerly Paradise Pier Hotel).

For more information, visit earlofsandwichusa.com

Read more of our updates on what’s going on at the Disneyland Resort!