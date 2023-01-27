Disneyland News: Disney100, Mickey’s Toontown, Lunar New Year, and More

Disney100

Beginning today, January 27, guests can celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary at the parks, which are decked out in platinum banners and bunting. Catch the all-new, 13-minute nighttime show at Disneyland Park, Wondrous Journeys, in which Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are the backdrop for 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios storytelling. Some nights will also feature fireworks as part of the show.

Over in Disney California Adventure, World of Color – ONE brings an updated version of the popular nighttime water show, showcasing characters and moments from films such as “The Lion King,” “Moana,” “Ratatouille,” “Soul,” the Star Wars franchise, and more.

“I’ve had the privilege of working on every production of ‘World of Color’ we’ve done, and it’s thrilling to see the team discover new ways to tell stories and move an audience,” says Jennifer Magill, producer at Disney Live Entertainment. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what they’ve created with ‘World of Color – ONE.’ It’s something truly special.”

The 100th anniversary also welcomes back the Magic Happens parade, complete with two dozen characters and an original song by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall.

Of course, Mickey, Minnie, and friends will also be donning new sparkling outfits befitting the occasion.

Mickey’s Toontown

Long closed for refurbishment, Toontown will be back and better than ever with a new attraction when it reopens on March 8. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway lives up to the hype of its Disney World counterpart, finding the perfect balance between innovative modern technology and sweet nostalgia. The trackless dark ride begins with a fun indoor queue and leads guests to a movie-theater showing of a new short, “Perfect Picnic,” followed by an immersive train journey.

“The special ‘Mickey Through the Ears’ exhibit in the attraction queue was Walt Disney Imagineering’s way of letting guests walk through Mickey Mouse’s evolution from the black-and-white ‘Steamboat Willie’ to the highly stylized ‘Mickey Mouse’ cartoon shorts,” says Jonathan Friday, senior creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. “It features iconic props, costumes and set pieces from Mickey’s long career in a way that only residents of Mickey’s Toontown would—look out for all those puns!”

It’s hard to believe that this is the first ride at the park featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Note that when the attraction opens, the only way to ride is to join the virtual queue on the Disneyland app.

The new and improved Toontown will also have more grassy spaces and interactive play areas for families of young children to enjoy.

Lunar New Year

The multicultural celebration will continue through February 15 at Disney California Adventure Park. Live entertainment, special food and merchandise offerings, and decor honor Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean cultures. Six Lunar New Year marketplaces as well as seasonal offerings at other select dining locations feature Asian-inspired dishes such as mandarin mousse cake, quesabirria eggroll, and more. Sip and Savor passes are available if you want to make sure to try lots of the goodies.

The seasonal event also includes the return of the Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration nighttime water show, proceeding World of Color – ONE, and Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession with an extended route.

Celebrate Soulfully

In the month of February, Disneyland Resort invites guests to honor and experience Black culture through cuisines. Special dishes on offer include shrimp and grits at Cafe Orleans, a peach cobbler doughnut at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, a Southern BBQ platter at River Belle Terrace, and more. Celebrate Soulfully eats will also be available throughout the Downtown Disney District and at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel.

Celebrate Gospel will also return to the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park on Feb. 18 and 25 with performances by Jekalyn Carr and Erica Campbell, each with special guests.

Plan Your Visit

