Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2022 Gets Underway

The springtime foodie fest is back at Disney California Adventure. Now through April 26, park guests can taste their way through the festival marketplace kiosks offering dozens of new menu items. This year’s standout dishes include:

Gyro-inspired flatbread featuring Impossible ground beef with chipotle hummus, tzatziki, and spiced crispy chickpeas (available at LA Style)

Honey-orange-glazed salmon salad with citrus vinaigrette (available at Golden Dreams)

Chicharron-crusted fried artichoke dip with smoked pepper crema and Oaxaca cheese (available at I Heart Artichokes)

Next Level Crackers & Cheese: house-made herb crackers with white cheddar-infused fromage blanc, spicy prosciutto spread, and cherry jam (available at Nuts About Cheese)

Snickers caramel-peanut milk chocolate Mickey macaron (available at Nuts About Cheese)

Horchata cold brew (available at Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart)

As always, guests can order items a la carte or purchase a Sip & Savor Pass with eight entitlement tabs which can be redeemed for select food and nonalcoholic beverages. But there are also plenty of cocktails, wines, and craft brews to enjoy throughout the park.

Orange Coast College alum and Disneyland culinary director Jeremiah Balogh commented on the new dishes being offered at the festival. “Maybe 90 percent of our food and beverage offerings are new this year. And some of them, like the frozen guacamole paleta, are polarizing, in hopes of sparking interest in our guests—to have them say, ‘Wow that’s amazing!’ or spark a conversation. We know what we like; we like guacamole. But what if it was offered this way? Of course, we also have new dishes with more familiar flavors, like the BBQ pork belly and macaroni salad with some furikake on top. We’re targeting a huge audience so there needs to be a balance of less adventurous and ‘Oh wow, I’ve got to try that!’ ”

Other festival highlights include weekend culinary demonstrations by local, visiting, and Disney chefs, special family activity zones, live music, the return of Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, mixology seminars, festival merchandise, and more.

To find out more, purchase park tickets, or reserve bookable experiences, go to https://disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/disney-california-adventure/food-and-wine-festival/

All photos by Astgik Khatchatryan.