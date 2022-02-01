EXCLUSIVE: First Look at City of Hope’s Irvine Cancer Center Feng Shui Design

Photo courtesy City of Hope Orange County.

City of Hope’s Irvine Cancer Center is currently under construction. Here’s a sneak peek at their new facilities.

Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County was intentionally designed to create hope and healing. Teams worked directly with a leading feng shui expert to fill the space with harmonious energy that will serve the residents of Orange County for generations to come.

In the waiting room, for instance, warm wood wall panels and flooring are complemented by azure and aqua blues reminiscent of the ocean. The 190,000-square-foot cancer center will also utilize natural light, with soothing colors of earth, sky, and sand covering the walls, and stone, metal, and wood elements throughout. Water and fire also serve as inspiration.

City of Hope has worked closely with its patient advisory group. Patients provided feedback on the design, from details about the furniture to how the hallways and waiting areas feel.

“As an organization, City of Hope values principles found in both Eastern and Western medicine, which is why we’ve used feng shui to promote a positive, healing energy in the cancer center,” says Laura Grant, executive director of strategic implementation at City of Hope Orange County. “All the details—from the frosted glass doors in the infusion room to the metal pendant lights to the artwork behind the lobby reception desk—add up to create a harmonious and holistic design approach.”

The comprehensive cancer center opening at FivePoint Gateway in Irvine later this year will provide access to more than 400 physicians and 1,000 researchers and scientists who focus solely on cancer.

Distinguishing services include a clinical research center offering access to phase 1 to 3 trials, an outpatient center offering diagnostic imaging and screenings, medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, and much more. It will be followed by Orange County’s only hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer, opening in 2025.