How To Throw the Dreamiest Bridgerton-Themed Tea Party

If you’ve binged the first few seasons of Bridgerton, it’s safe to say that you’ve imagined you and your friends gathered in a grand living room, sipping tea from delicate porcelain cups, as you discuss the latest gossip and scandals in Regency finery.

The romance, the elegance, the intrigue — it’s all packed into everyone’s favorite Netflix show, and it’s difficult not to wish you could be part of the ton’s social scene too. To help you live your dreams, it’s time we helped you throw a Bridgerton-themed tea party.

But we’re not just throwing a party. We’re creating a Regency-era experience. So, how can we bring this whimsical world to life? Let’s start with the help of some extra special, on-theme products and some planning worthy of the Bridgertons themselves.

Set the Scene With Tumble’s Washable Rugs

Just as the regal settings play a crucial role in Bridgerton, so too does the setting for our tea party. One of the go-to features of any elegant country manor or palace drawing room is a sprawling, ornate rug, full of color and detail that both complements the room and gives it that old, old money vibe. Unfortunately, stylish rugs often require some seriously white-glove care, which isn’t exactly ideal …

At least, that was true until we encountered washable rugs from Tumble. With their intricate patterns and vibrant colors, these rugs instantly transform any space into a Bridgerton-worthy scene. The beauty of these rugs isn’t just in their looks; it’s in their practicality, too. They’re washable! That means you can sip, spill, and celebrate without a worry in the world. It’s the kind of peace of mind that even Lady Whistledown would appreciate.

Get Your Regency Flirt On With Lashify’s DIY Extensions

In the world of Bridgerton, you can’t be direct and just tell your crush that you’re into them (because propriety), and the closest you can come to outright flirting is batting your lashes and looking away demurely. For a look that says that you’re sexy, but also it’s the early 1800s, making sure your eyelashes make your eyes really pop is key.

Lashify’s DIY lash extensions can make that authentic, low-key Regency flirtation happen. Easy to apply, comfortable to wear, and striking in appearance — these extensions give everyone a chance to feel like a Bridgerton belle for the day. Don’t be surprised if they inspire a few knowing smiles and longing looks! After all, you can’t go further than that until the end of the season …

Become This Season’s Diamond With Daniel’s Jewelers Financing

There’s no denying it: The jewelry in Bridgerton is as much a character as the Duke of Hastings himself. The glint of a well-placed brooch or the sparkle of a stunning necklace adds to the grandeur of the occasion, and as you’ve probably learned from the Featherington false ruby scandal, making sure your jewels are top-notch is everything when it comes to broadcasting your social standing.

Say fine jewelry feels a bit out of reach but is an investment you’d like to make. Daniel’s Jewelers are one of the few credit jewelers that guarantee financing for every customer, so a truly special piece for your Bridgerton-themed party is well within reach. A vintage-style ring here, an ornate bracelet there … It’s all possible, and it all helps to make your Bridgerton-themed tea party a truly sparkling affair.

Savor in Style With Sips by’s Exquisite Tea Gift Sets

But let’s not forget the star of the show — the tea. A tea party without tea would be like Bridgerton without its scandals … unthinkable! When it comes to tea, Sips by has got you covered with their incredible tea gift sets.

Their tea gifts bring together the most delicious and aromatic blends from around the world, creating an experience that’s as delectable as it is delightful. As you and your guests sip and savor, you’ll be transported straight to an ornate 19th-century drawing room, scandalous secrets and all. You may even need a fainting couch at the ready.

Let’s get that kettle boiling and the excitement brewing! The ton awaits.

Personalize Your Memories With Pictures on Gold

There are two ways that working a custom locket necklace from Pictures on Gold can bring your Bridgerton soiree to the next level. The first is simply upping your outfit. Getting your partner or loved one’s picture imprinted onto your own custom locket is a positively swoon-worthy way to capture the romance of Bridgerton in your day-to-day life. Plus, it makes a killer accessory for your tea party!

But also, what’s a high-society gathering without a party favor to remember it by? If you want to really wow your guests and swing for the fences, creating a personal token for each guest to take home is the way to do it. Inside, you can put a custom engraving of the apple of their eye … be it a real-life loved one or a fictional one from the Bridgerton universe.

It’s a little piece of the Bridgerton charm that they can keep with them long after the tea has been sipped and the whispers have quieted.

Stay Cozy Yet Elegant in Hatch Collection’s Maternity Leggings

Look, while we love pretending to live in the Regency area, we don’t actually live in those times … which means if you’re pregnant or have an expecting friend, far from being on bed rest or isolated from all the fun, that’s all the more reason to indulge with a Bridgerton-themed tea party!

If you’re worried about looking ready for the ton while staying comfortable, however, there’s no need. With Hatch Collection’s maternity leggings, you can join in with the utmost comfort and style.

These leggings are perfect for those who want to balance the elegance of a lady with the need for modern-day comfort. Soft, stretchy, and ever so stylish, they’re the perfect choice for those expectant mothers eager to channel their inner Daphne Bridgerton.

From sipping tea to taking a turn about the room, these maternity leggings will keep you fête-ready whether you wear them with a stylish tunic top or underneath your Regency gown. Bonus: empire waists are perfect for your bump!

Toast the Ton With Aplós’s Finest Non-Alcoholic Spirits

In the world of Regency England, every gathering is a celebration, and what’s a celebration without a toast? However, just because we’re indulging in a bit of Regency-era fun doesn’t mean we have to do away with modern sensibilities. Aplós’s non-alcoholic spirits ensure that everyone can partake in the toast, regardless of their preference or dietary requirements.

The Bridgerton world is one of charm and elegance, intrigue and romance. And with a little help from Aplós, you can bring that world to life in your living room. Sophisticated, delicious, and non-alcoholic, these spirits capture the essence of a good toast. And trust us — no one will miss the alcohol tomorrow when they’re headache-free and bursting with amazing memories of your event.

Embrace a Bit of Modernity With a hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator

As any member of the Bridgerton family will tell you, it’s important to have refreshments ready at a moment’s notice. After all, you never know when a mysterious duke might stop by for a visit! But while we’re all for embracing the fun and charm of the Regency world, there’s no reason to totally eschew modern convenience.

The people of Regency England may have been sipping on lukewarm cocktails in the summer sun, but authenticity is only a good idea up until a point — and that point is where it starts to sour your guests’ experience at your tea party.

That’s where hOmeLabs’ beverage refrigerator comes in. Designed to keep drinks at the perfect temperature, it ensures your guests are never without a cool sip of refreshment. After all, Bridgerton is all about appearances, and this little addition is sure to impress!

Keep Your Furry Friends in the Mood for Entertaining With CBD Oil From Veritas Farms

Even our furry friends deserve to be part of the Bridgerton-themed fun — just ask the queen’s corgis. However, while we love to have our dogs around, some dogs simply don’t love crowds, noise, or strangers. To help keep your pooch relaxed and as happy about your tea party as you are, Veritas Farms has your back with CBD oil for dogs.

Full-spectrum CBD oil from Veritas Farms ensures that even the family pup can join in on the festivities. Whether they’re getting a little too excited from all the excitement or they’re not used to the hustle and bustle of a high-society party, a bit of CBD oil can keep them content. The result? A happy pooch and a hassle-free party. After all, nobody loves their dogs more than the English — and that’s one part of this game of pretend that’s easy to embrace.

Create the Perfect Atmosphere With Artizen Essential Oil Sets

One of the most powerful ways to transport your guests into the world of Bridgerton is through scent. With Artizen’s essential oil sets, you can fill the room with fragrances that are reminiscent of English gardens and grand ballrooms.

As the oils gently diffuse throughout the room, they’ll mingle with the aroma of fresh tea and create a sensory experience that’s truly immersive. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and suddenly, you’re not in your living room anymore — you’re in the heart of the ton’s social scene, ready for a day of tea and scandalous chatter.

As your guests enjoy the party, they’ll appreciate these subtle touches that make them feel like they’ve truly stepped into the Regency era. With the help of Artizen, creating this memorable experience is easier than ever.

Setting the Mood With Dusen Dusen’s Artistic Taper Candles

Nothing quite captures the essence of Bridgerton‘s romantic ambiance like the soft, enchanting glow of taper candles. They provide illumination and a sense of drama and allure that’s pivotal in bringing the Regency era to life. Plus, everybody looks incredible in candlelight, so you’re really doing your friends a favor when it comes time for group pics.

With candlesticks from Dusen Dusen’s unique collection of artistic taper candles, you can create the exact vibe and lighting you want for this tea party … while throwing in some modern flair and color in a way that feels positively Bridgerton-esque, darling. They’re not just candles; they’re art pieces designed to captivate the senses and add an undeniable charm to any setting.

Available in an array of shapes and colors, these taper candles will make even the most basic candle holder pop. Even if you’re hosting your tea party during the day and don’t need candlelight (everyone needs candlelight, but we digress), they work as little art pieces to keep your decor on point. From delicate pastels that evoke a sense of nostalgia to bold and vibrant hues that command attention, these candles are designed to make a statement.

The way these candles cast their glow creates an ambiance that’s warm and inviting, making everyone feel at ease and encouraging the free flow of conversation. The soft light also makes everything look a little more beautiful, a little more magical. The jewelry sparkles a bit brighter, the tea looks golden, and everyone around the room basks in the flattering glow. That’s the beauty of Dusen Dusen’s artistic take on the classic taper candles — they don’t just light up a room … they transform it.

Embrace Some Eco-Elegance With Pottery Barn’s Organic Napkins

When it comes to parties and balls in Regency England, every detail is steeped in elegance. There’s an attention to even the small things that really helps bring the room together and make everything feel not just beautiful and captivating but authentic. It’s that attention to detail that is crucial to have at your Bridgerton-themed tea party if you’re really going to nail the vibe.

When it comes to setting your table for the tea party, it’s important to remember that this isn’t just an afternoon cup of tea — it’s an event. In addition to tea, finger sandwiches, plates, saucers, and all the usual standbys, adding some cloth napkins to the mix can really add an element of class and sophistication.

Pottery Barn’s organic napkins are exactly what the doctor ordered. Plus, on top of looking super luxe and classy, they’re environmentally friendly, making them a better choice than disposable napkins.

Designed to be soft yet durable, these organic napkins prove that sustainability and luxury can indeed go hand in hand. They serve an essential function — whether it’s gracefully dabbing away a drop of tea from a guest’s lips or serving as a gentle resting cloth for those refreshing non-alcoholic spirits served perfectly chilled from the beverage refrigerator.

When your guests use these napkins throughout the event, they become more than just utility items — they’re conversation pieces, making a statement about sustainability and reflecting the event’s commitment to combining elegance with environmental responsibility … and they’re so lovely to behold, you may even be inclined to call them serviettes instead.

Our Final Curtsy

Creating the perfect Bridgerton-themed tea party is all in the details. You want to create an environment that feels like you plucked it right out of one of Bridgerton’s iconic scenes … while also embracing some pieces of modernity to ensure your guests are comfortable. Plus, you’ll want to add your own individual flair. After all, Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings wouldn’t be caught dead at an uninspired party thrown by an uncreative host!

If you want to host a Bridgerton tea party and avoid finding yourself on the scandalous pages of Lady Whistledown’s bad side, it’s time to start planning your soirée. While most of us, unfortunately, don’t have an entire team of staff to help set up for a party like the Bridgertons do, there are many ways you can fine-tune your party planning to ensure that your guests have the best possible time.

What are you waiting for? There’s no time to waste — start planning and get ready to host an unforgettable afternoon of tea, chatter, and Regency-era elegance. The world of the ton is just a tea party away, and hopefully, a good review from Lady Whistledown for throwing the event of the season is just a tea party away, too.

