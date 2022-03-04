Sour Cream Apple Pie has been in my repertoire for decades. It is a long-loved recipe that is a diary of sorts, a record of breakthrough techniques, modified ingredients, and memories of cherished friendships. I cut the recipe out of the newspaper when I was 22, never dreaming that one day I would work for that paper’s rival.

Today’s version of this scrumptious pie is a far cry from the original. It’s easier to prepare, more beautiful to look at, and yes, more delicious. Here is a record of tips I’ve learned along the pie-making way:

Pie Crust Perfected: At 22, I made pie crust using a fork or pastry cutter to cut cold butter into the flour, making the yellow stuff no larger than peas. It worked OK—I was young and patient. In the mid-1970s, the new-to-the-marketplace Cuisinart food processor took up residence on my kitchen counter. Pie crust became a cinch to prepare. Using the on-off pulse worked butter cutting magic in about 30 seconds.

Before the food processor, I always chilled the dough before rolling it out. Now the process goes so swiftly, I found that I could roll it out quickly without having problems if the work surface was prepped and ready to use before I started making the dough.

The baked crust is flakey and tender. Nice.

On The Move: The easy-peasy technique for moving the rolled-out crust from work surface to pie pan was taught to me by my friend Marianne Carter. Marianne grew up on her family’s dairy in Cerritos along with 10 siblings. Her mother baked daily and developed what I call the “dagger approach” to pie crust transfer.

In culinary school I learned to transfer the rolled-out dough by spiraling it around the flour-coated rolling pin. But Marianne’s method cuts the sheet of dough down the middle into halves, pieces that can be easily lifted and transferred side-by-side into the pie pan. Fingers easily press together the seam that is down the middle.

Why is it a better method? The two pieces ease into place better than a large sheet. There is less shrinkage when it is baked because there is less tension at the sides. (Watch the video to see how to make a ridge and then crimp it.)

Apple High Rise: The original recipe called for a smaller number of green apples. I increased the amount from four apples to six. The more generous amount of tart fruit balances beautifully with the crunchy-sweet topping. And I figured out a dandy way to prep the fruit. The sour cream mixture is blended in the food processor, then I switch to the slicing blade and slice the peeled apples, letting them fall into that creamy concoction below. The thinness of the slices makes it possible to mound the mixture into an apple mountain atop the crust.

Pie Shield’s Rescue: Somewhere in the ’80s, I discovered an easy way to retain a nicely browned edge of the crust. In the early days of pie making, I used pieces of aluminum foil to protect the crimped edge from over-browning in the oven. It was problematic, sometimes strips of foil moving out of place, sometimes covering too much of the filling.

A pie shield became an easy solution. It’s a ring made to fit around the outer edge of crust, early models made of metal, with later renditions made of silicone. The ring is placed on the pie once it reaches the desired degree of browning, generally placed on the pie after two-thirds of the baking time.

Pie Pleasures: Making a pie can be such a joy. If time is tight (or you don’t have a food processor), use a sheet of refrigerated pie crust. You have my blessing. Most supermarkets carry the Pillsbury brand packaged in long red boxes, usually stocked close to the butter. Trader Joe’s carries its own brand. To build a high ridge to crimp around the perimeter of the crust, use a portion of the second sheet in the package to augment the ridge.

Feel the bliss.

Photo courtesy Cathy Thomas.

Crumb-Topped Sour Cream Apple Pie

Yield: 8 servings

Crust: 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, pinch of salt and sugar, 1 stick cold butter cut into pieces, 1/4 cup ice water (no ice in measurement) – plus flour for dusting work surface and rolling pin

Filling:

1 cup sour cream

3/4 cup sugar

Pinch salt

1 egg

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 medium-sized tart green apples, such as Granny Smiths, peeled, cored, and cut in half from top to bottom

Topping:

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) cold butter, cut into 4 pieces

Optional for serving: ice cream

Optional garnish: sprigs of fresh mint