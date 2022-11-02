Joel Gutierrez from Lido Bottle Works Cooks Pasta



On the heels of the recent recognition from the prestigious Michelin Guide, Joel Gutierrez joined me in my home kitchen to prepare a dish from his awarded cuisine. The executive chef at Lido Bottle Works in Newport Beach showed me the secrets to his irresistible Cavatelli with Sunchoke Cacio e Pepe. One bite of this “salt-and-pepper” pasta reveals scrumptious flavor and texture, attributes that might have influenced the Michelin judges’ appraisal of his American-style pub fare.

The sweet nuttiness of the sunchokes lent a delicious edge to the pasta. Too often sunchokes are an ignored ingredient, and it’s too bad because these plump, knobby roots add lovely flavor. He peeled them to prevent the sauce from being speckled with brown bits. But the peel wasn’t thrown into the bin; instead, the peels were dehydrated and fried to use later as a crunchy garnish. No waste.

The oh-so-fresh cavatelli were crafted from scratch, the thin pasta dough formed into narrow strips and shaped using a hand-cranked cavatelli gizmo. They fell higgledy-piggledy onto the counter—showy and small, ridged and curled over a hollow center.

Creamy sunchoke sauce napped the quick-blanched cavatelli. Some freshly grated Pecorino cheese came to the party. Once plated, strips of crisp sunchoke skin scattered over the top, plus more pepper and a smidgen of extra-virgin olive oil. Perfect.

He told me that when he started college, he had medical school in mind. But to earn some money, he took a job serving meals at Sunrise Senior Living in Corona del Mar. He moved from the dining room to the kitchen when he discovered the pay was better. He learned culinary basics, grew to love cooking, and moved on to work at the now-shuttered Crow Bar. He credits the restaurant’s chef, Johnny Shaw, who taught him from the bottom up. Shaw educated him as much as he could, as fast as he could, refining what he was creating.

Indeed, he learned that cooking could be an art form. This pasta was proof.

Gizmo Love: The vacuum sealer is great because it is good for so many things—marinating, pickling, compressing.

Secret Talent: I was fluent in translating Latin, with two years studying in regular high school classes and then two years of after hours, straight up college-style Latin classes.

Favorite Restaurant: Rustic Canyon in Los Angeles because a dish may look simple, but there is a lot of love, care, and talent coming from chef-owner Jeremy Fox.

Most underrated ingredient: The humble potato. I grew up loving baked potatoes, then learned to love Chef Joel Robuchon’s 50:50 mashed potatoes (half butter, half potato).

Few know: I have played competitive poker between jobs. Texas Holdem.

Best Cookbook: “Mexico from the Inside Out” by Enrique Olvera.

Comments on home kitchen: Many are surprised about the amount of commercial equipment I have at home, such as pasta machines, Vitamix, sous vide necessities, a Santa Maria grill, and a smoker.

Biggest Culinary Mistake: Assuming I knew how to do something rather than asking the proper way to do it. Early on, I thought it was better to not ask questions, but I quickly learned that in the industry you never stop learning. Always better to do it once than twice.

Lido Bottle Works, Lido Marina Village, 3408 Via Oporto, Newport Beach

Cavatelli with Sunchoke Cacio e Pepe