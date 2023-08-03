Jared Cook Makes ‘Meat Butter’ With Cathy Thomas

Recently I welcomed Jared Cook to my kitchen, the executive chef-partner at Bloom Restaurant and Bar in San Juan Capistrano (as well as all the other Russ Bendel restaurants—Ironwood, Olea, Sapphire, The Pantry, and Vine). Bloom’s menu highlights intriguing renditions of comfort foods, everything from barbecue Texas ranch quail to chicken fried steak. Cook describes it as “new American.”

For our session, he revealed the secrets to creating irresistible roasted bone marrow. He called it “meat butter.” Indeed, delicious meat butter. The creamy, roasted-to-perfection marrow was topped with Cambozola cheese and slow-cooked “melted garlic.” Welcome acidity came to the party with the addition of a relish-like golden raisin salad. Spread like butter on grilled rustic bread, the combination of flavors and textures were entirely scrumptious.

He explained that he started serving a similar version of roasted marrow bones 15 years ago at Vine Restaurant and Bar. For that version the components—cheese, garlic, and relish—were plated separately. He likes the new version better.

Shooting a video with Cook was sheer joy. His dish sang to my palate hitting a bullseye on every note and nuance. I appreciated his talent for teaching, dropping helpful hints and techniques in the process.

When I cook with him, I feel that we are kindred spirits. I don’t have any tattoos, but if I did, I’d have the exact same one that he has on his arm—a large colorful tattoo of Julia Child. She’s depicted hefting a large salmon and grinning from ear to ear. Lovely.

He says that Child inspired him to cook. He watches her old videos with his two daughters, Audrey, 8, and Julia, 6. His girls are interested in cooking. Audrey had a special request for her 8th birthday. Not a giant cake. She asked for a seafood tower.

Julia Child would be proud.

Secret Passion: I’m obsessed with golf, but I’m better at cooking.

Favorite Restaurant: Dim sum and sushi are favorites—I don’t make them. One example is Capital Dim Sum, Irvine.

Canine Darling: My English Bulldog, Moose. I prepare chicken with rice and carrots for him. When I’m cooking for him, he eagerly stalks around the kitchen.

Home Cooking: I cook with my daughters, often making burger bars with everything from avocados to bacon. They stack them up high.

Collector Madness: I have a ridiculous number of potted plants, hundreds of carnivorous plants.

Drink of Choice: I’m on a huge margarita kick using my assortment of tequilas and lemons off my tree.

Luxury Appreciation: Good golf clubs and the best pool cues. Good knives, of course. I take good care of them.

Cathy Thomas is an award-winning food writer and has authored three cookbooks: “50 Best Plants on the Planet,” “Melissa’s Great Book of Produce,” and “Melissa’s Everyday Cooking with Organic Produce.” For more than 30 years, she has written about cooking, chefs, and food trends. She was the first newspaper food journalist to pioneer taping how-to culinary videos for the Web. CathyThomasCooks.com

Bloom’s Roasted Marrow Bones with Cambozola, Melted Garlic, and Golden Raisin Salad

Yield: two appetizer servings

Salad:

1 thinly sliced peeled shallot

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

2 1/2 cups golden raisins

Cider vinegar to cover

1 teaspoon rinsed capers

Melted Garlic: 20 large peeled garlic cloves and olive oil to cover

Bone Marrow:

One 6-inch marrow bone, split lengthwise into 2 halves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons blended oil, 90 percent canola oil and 10 percent olive oil

10 “melted garlic” cloves

Two 1/4-inch thick slices of chilled Cambazola cheese, each cut crosswise into 1 1/4-inch chunks, see cook’s notes

For serving: slabs of (halved lengthwise) rustic bread, brushed with olive oil or lemon-enriched olive oil, grilled until grill marks form

For presentation: generous amount of fresh thyme, fresh rosemary and fresh sage

Cook’s notes: Cambazola is a cow’s milk cheese that is a combination in style of a French soft-ripened triple cream cheese and Italian Gorgonzola. This recipe will also work on crosscut marrow bones, but a special style of spoon is customarily required to properly dig out the marrow.

In advance, prepare salad and “melted” garlic: In a medium-small bowl (glass or ceramic) combine shallot, parsley, and raisins; stir to combine. Add vinegar to cover mixture. Set aside for at least 1 to 2 hours, or as much as 5 hours. Drain off excess vinegar. Add capers and toss. (This will make more than you need. I saved it and used it as a garnishing relish for salads, veggies, and even chicken breast.) To prepare melted garlic, place about 20 large, peeled garlic cloves in pan and cover with olive oil. Cook it (low and slow) for about 3 to 4 hours on low heat. (You will have leftover garlic, which is delicious in many savory dishes. The leftover garlic-scented oil is delicious when used to make croutons.) Season marrow with salt and pepper. Heat oil in an ovenproof skillet on high heat. Cautiously without slashing oil, add bones cut side down when oil is just barely starting to smoke. Sear until browned and cautiously turn so that cut side is up; sear about 1 minute. Place skillet in preheated oven and roast until starting to get tender. To test, remove from oven and insert the pointed tip of a paring knife into the marrow. It should test tender but with some resistance. Top each half with about 5 “melted garlic” cloves and half of the Cambazola chunks. Return to oven and roast until sizzling and cheese melts. Test again with tip of paring knife; the marrow should be creamy and offer no resistance. Bundle herbs on serving plate of platter (this makes a secure nest of sorts and also sends out a lovely aroma as the hot bones rest on the herbs). Place bone marrow on top of herbs and spoon on a little of the raisin salad. Add grilled rustic bread. Serve.

Source: Jared Cook, executive chef-partner at Bloom Restaurant and Bar in San Juan Capistrano (also executive chef at Ironwood, Olea, Sapphire, Vine, and The Pantry)

Bloom, 31760 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano