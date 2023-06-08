Villains Take Over Anaheim’s Leisuretown

Anaheim is known for many things: enchanting princesses, spirited rally monkeys, and even hockey puck-bruised Ducks. But this coming Friday, June 9, the city is set to be taken over by Villains, and there’s nothing we can do to stop them.

What once was Modern Times Leisuretown…you know, that brewery that opened with all plant-based food and a pool, is now Villains Brewing Company, complete with a four-concept food hall of its own, a historic craftsman home set to become a late-night cocktail magic kingdom, and of course, and plenty of room to sprawl out and relax.

Behind the brewery and food concepts are hospitality “villains” Brad Kominek, tenured brewer at Noble Ale Works and Green Cheek, and the team behind Smoke and Fire, which started during the pandemic and is now up to seven restaurants throughout L.A. and Orange County.

The beers and seltzers are notably delicious and clean for a grand opening. There’s a hop-forward Pale Ale called “We Did a Thing”, a solid West Coast IPA with all the celebrity hops you’d expect, and a hazy that’s as juicy and foggy as our current weather situation. Deeper down Villains’ horror-font tap list, “We Will Never Financially Recover This” Irish Red ale is worthy of a session, as are their seltzers, which come in watermelon, lemonade, and orange, which are refreshingly served on ice. But the real banger of the menu is “Saca La Bolsita” a Mexican-style lager that’s served side saddle with a limón packet, which might be my new favorite beer of the summer.

The food hall concepts will evolve over time, according to founder and CEO Isaias Hernandez, who notes, “we wanted this to be like we’re a brewery with a few different food trucks,” except it all runs out of the kitchen. There are tacos and 12-hour smoked brisket nachos, ultra crispy wings in a few different flavors, smashburgers, and full-on smoked family barbecue trays, all made fresh to order. When their brick pizza oven is installed, count on some thin-crust cheese pulls. I, for one, can’t wait to crush some, in my villainous hands! Stay tuned for the Craftsman opening later this month.

Villains Brewing opens Friday, June 9 from 11 am to midnight. 555 N. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim // villainsbrewingcompany.com