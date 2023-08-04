Spritzing Up Your Brunch is Easy at OEB Breakfast Co

When you’re a dad, if there’s ever a chance to lay down a solid dad joke, you must, even though deep down you know nobody will laugh.

“What can I get you?” asks the OEB Breakfast Co waitress on their breezy Newport Beach patio. After my wife’s drink order, I say, “Hugo First,” naming the drink I want. “No, I already ordered,” she says, shaking her head. The waitress smiles and says, “Great, I’ll have those right out.” Perplexed, my wife grabs the menu, “OH, Hugo First is a drink!”

See? Not funny.

OEB Breakfast Co. doesn’t have a full liquor license, which is more than forgivable for breakfast and brunch. They mix fresh spritzers, bellinis, sangrias, mimosas, beermosas, micheladas, and radlers all concocted using fresh juices, bubbles, and local beer (Chapman Crafted on draft during my visit). My Hugo First drink, by the way, tastes like a refreshing liquid version of lime Fun Dip…you know, that weird candy with a bag of powder and a lickable white candy stick? Yeah, it’s good.

After years of being conditioned into going to bunch buffets simply for the speed of satisfaction, I must say, I was surprised to see how quickly OEB’s kitchen fired our Instagram-worthy plates. My Croque Madame, with farm fresh eggs, heaps of black truffle layered inside, smoked rosemary ham, fresh hollandaise, and aged Manchego is a complex bite, yet somehow failed induce a nap.

The rest of OEB’s menu reads like a greatest brunch hits of all time playlist, with hearty bowls, light salads, benedicts, and even a duck club sandwich I’ll be ordering next time after the fomo set in seeing the table next to us crunch into one. Who is doing duck confit sandos for brunch these days? Grab it while you can.

Boozy drinks average $8-12. OEB Breakfast Co. is at 1104 Irvine Avenue in Newport Beach.