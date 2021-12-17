Monkish Brewing Opens at the Anaheim Packing House

When Anaheim Brewery owners Greg and Barbara Gerovak announced they were hanging up their well-worn brew boots and mash paddles for retirement, local beer lovers were in shock. After hearing who would soon be taking over the brewery in the historic Packard dealership building was an even bigger bombshell…none other than the kings of the hazy IPA, L.A.’s Monkish Brewing.

“I feel like this is a changing of the guard,” notes a relaxed Barbara Gerovak at Monkish’s soft opening, on the same patio where she and husband Greg served up pints over the last decade. “We’re so happy another brewery took over the spot, it could have been changed to something else,” she later said.

“When we were looking for a location, our main focus was a patio,” says co-owner Henry Nguyen, rubbing his head. “Being in Orange County is one thing, but I’m learning that being in Anaheim is a whole other thing on its own,” he continued. Indeed, Anaheim now has around twenty breweries, almost half of all breweries in the entire county.

Although the spine of Monkish’s beer list revolves around the sticky green-resinous hop vine, there are some real gems to be found in the classic styles. Everything from a British-style Mild Ale to a German-style Helles and Schwarzbier, and of course the culinary-dreams that are Monkish’s Belgian beauties, by the likes of the Feminist, a 9.4% effervescent pink Tripel with hibiscus, which looks, and tastes like a fancy pink cocktail.

The grand opening is this weekend, TBA, but follow Monkish Anaheim on Instagram at @monkishanaheim for more info. Expect lines, be prepared to wear a mask indoors while ordering.

336 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim monkishbrewing.com