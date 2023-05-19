Everywhere Beer in Orange Proves Cheerful

Four friends and former colleagues at the Bruery in Placentia opened Everywhere Beer in Orange. The space, previously occupied by Gunwhale Ales, is cheery and family-friendly, with clever and fun graphic-design touches everywhere, from walls to tasting glasses. Even the color palette of the beers is engaging. More than a dozen brews on the board include a couple of new products each week. Among them recently: Beautiful Something, a German-style lager, and Elegance, a Berliner Weisse-inspired sour with pomegranate. Seriously good seltzers include the agua fresca-inspired Passion Fruit Mango. IPAs, a core offering, range from the racy, piney West Coast-style Only Ever to the New England-style Incredible Now, a double-dry-hopped hazy triple IPA. The philosophy is to “understate rather than overstate,” says cofounder Daniel Muñoz, but tell that to the stouts: Talk Out Loud, a pastry stout suggesting chocolate-covered oranges, or the Origin of Everything, an imperial stout brewed with cacao nibs and vanilla beans sourced from three countries each. Top-notch collaborators have included Berkeley-based TCHO Chocolate and San Juan Capistrano’s Heritage Barbecue. Speaking of which, Everywhere has just launched a barbecue sauce, a collaboration with Infinity Sauces, called Tricks to Stay Awake. 1501 W. Orangewood Ave., Orange, 657-282-0051, everywherebeer.com