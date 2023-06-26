Craft Cocktails and Timeless Tales: The Peel Craftbar and Kitchen at Orange’s Hotel Fera

Walking into the foyer of Hotel Fera in Orange, I had the craziest déjà vu I’ve ever had. It turns out, this is the same hotel I stayed at the night of my wedding, some twenty-three years ago. Back then, it was simply called the Double Tree, and I was exhausted and perhaps a little tipsy from all the scotch various relatives bought me from the bar.

Although I’m still married to that gorgeous gal from Y2K, a lot has changed inside the newly renovated hotel, most notably, the addition of a new bar and kitchen. We stopped in before a nearby Angel’s game (a quick mile away) to check out the newly opened The Peel Craftbar & Kitchen, to see what’s what.

When entering the hotel, the Peel’s U-shaped bar sitting off in the distance beckons a glimpse, with ultra-high ceilings, table service, as well as a cozy-cushioned outdoor seating area complete with a trickling pond surrounded by lush gardens and swaying palms. It certainly doesn’t feel like you’re sitting across from the 5 freeway at State College.

What started out as a pregame ended up being the perfect spot to reminisce about our wedding night with some of the best drinks I’ve had all year. From a quick scan of the menu, I see no gimmicks…rather classic cocktails made with fine spirits, then riffed through a lens of possibly one of OC’s best unknown tastemakers: Alan Gamarra.

“We wanted to take a contemporary approach with traditional mixed drinks,” notes food and beverage manager Alan Gamarra, who built the Peel’s colorful cocktail menu. In his arsenal of spirits, he also puts a focus on bold fresh flavors using house-made syrups and juices, which change seasonally. Maybe I’ve been starved of balanced drinks that are overcomplicated, but visually, aromatically, and tastefully, each of the Peel’s drinks was one home run after another.

It’s hard to nail down a favorite drink thus far…all I know is I’d marry my wife all over again…and if we had an after-party, it would be at the Peel.

Check out what Executive Chef Luis Martinez and Alan Gamarra have going on at the Peel Craftbar & Kitchen, Hotel Fera, 100 The City Drive North, Orange.