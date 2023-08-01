Blossoms & Brass: Transporting New Bar at South Coast Plaza

Collage Culinary Experience, the global dining collective at Bloomingdale’s South Coast Plaza, has a captivating new calling card in artisan bar Blossoms & Brass.

Concept and design are by owner Kenneth Ussenko, whose previous projects have included luxury resorts in Belize and the restaurant Rum Social in Laguna Beach.

His inspiration here? The “wonder and whimsy,” Ussenko says, of discovering a memorable watering hole or eatery in the hidden alleys of Osaka or cobblestone streets of Milan.

Blossoms & Brass feels like both. Decor presents European splendor and splashes of Asian glamour; the focal point is an indoor-outdoor white stone bar beneath an elegant mercury-glass chandelier and illuminated cherry-blossom canopy.

The menu marries Italian and Japanese flavors.

Find the runaway-favorite starter in the Fritto section under the single word Portobello. The mushroom is fried and served with truffle aioli and a Romanesco dipping sauce. A watermelon “tartare” also has its fans.

There’s a wagyu starter and main: a crudo featuring Mishima-grade filet mignon, truffle herb aioli, and fried rice paper, and a Robbins Island top-sirloin steak with roasted-garlic coriander butter, bunashimeji mushroom, and nori powder.

A rigatoni with miso-wine pink pesto, Pecorino Romano, and fried shiso is another crowd-pleaser; salmon, scallop or steak are optional add-ons.

Kickstart the experience with an Oolong Old-Fashioned using Japanese whisky, oolong tea, and ume plum or the Miso-Cillin with scotch, honey, and kimchi.

The spot is at the southeast corner of Bloomingdale’s behind Paradise Dynasty. New downstairs at Collage are an offshoot of Michelin-recognized PhoHolic, K Soul Food for Korean seafood, and Cha Redefine for Asian tea drinks.