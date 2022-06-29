3 Drinks to Try at This New Disneyland Resort Hotspot

It’s rare when a new restaurant concept comes to life, and it feels as though it should have been there for years. Calaca Mama’s, a family-friendly Mexican-style eatery directly across from Disneyland’s main entrance, has an incredible lineup of drinks, some for the whole family.

Start with the Hen-Chata, because it’s summer. The drink is frozen, plant-based, and served alcohol-free. The boozy version comes with a side of Hennessey, which can either be topped and stirred with the cinnamon stick or simply shot and chased. Either is spectacular.

Brambles are another way to beat the heat, and Calaca’s Miracle Agua is just the elixir. Gin, muddled strawberries, rhubarb bitters, and ginger beer concoct the drink, which is just as delicious as it is complex. There’s something fun about how strawberry and rhubarb play together along with the ginger and New Amsterdam gin botanicals. It reminds me of summer punch bowls, where you scoop fizzy strawberries out as a snack.

Mezcal fans will feel right at home with the Spirit Guide—a blend of Los Vecinos Mezcal and Green Chartreuse. It has a delicious summery smoky sweetness that’s balanced with fresh lime juice. The torched lime garnish offers a generous aromatic complement to all facets of the drink, wrapping it up like a bow on a present.

Calaca Mama’s is at 1550 S. Harbor Boulevard, which shares parking with the neighboring hotel (validated for 2.5 hours). Indoor and patio dining is available, as well as space for large groups. Open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. calacamamas.com