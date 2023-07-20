O.C.’s Best Chefs Share Their Favorite Things To Do

“I really enjoy live shows and performances. I love events like the Sawdust Festival, Pageant of the Masters, and the OC Fair during the summer. Throughout the year, local favorites like Medieval Times and comedy shows are also great.”

Juan Pablo Cruz, executive chef at Gema, Orange Coast’s Restaurant of the Year for 2023

“I’m addicted to golf; outside of cooking, it’s one of my favorite things to do in the world. I’m lucky enough to play regularly with my partners in the restaurants. We frequent San Juan Hills Golf Club in San Juan Capistrano and Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine on our regular rotation.”

Jared Cook, executive chef at Bloom, Ironwood, Olea, Sapphire, and Vine

“Donut Derelicts at Adams Avenue Donuts in Huntington Beach. Every Saturday morning they have a hot-rod show from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.”

Nick Weber, executive chef at Populaire