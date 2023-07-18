Best Of: Shop and Indulge

Clear Mineral Zinc Sunscreen

LĀ SOL Collective’s sunscreen offers all the benefits of a zinc sunscreen without leaving a white cast. Featuring clean ingredients, the vegan, reef-friendly sunscreen is great for sensitive skin and is free of parabens and gluten. The brand also carries SPF lip balm. Newport Beach, 833-435-2765

Local Lip Trends

Orange County-based Ilia, founded in 2011, combines botanicals with safe synthetics to create clean beauty products that work. The brand also emphasizes sustainable packaging. Founder Sasha Plavsic was inspired by her family’s commitment to homeopathics and organic eating. We particularly love the lipsticks, balms, and glosses, which feel good and last for hours. Available at Sephora and iliabeauty.com

Zero-Waste Pantry Staples

Stock up on nuts, flours, dried fruit, cereal, and more at Amis de la Terre Zero-Waste Market. Bring in your own jar or purchase one there to fill with any snacks or ingredients you are running low on. You’ll be doing your part to help eliminate plastic and reduce waste. 1125 Victoria St., Costa Mesa, 949-612-7068

Farmers Market Cookbook

Last year, the Orange Homegrown Foundation published its first community cookbook. The nonprofit’s weekly farmers market inspired the book, which is filled with gorgeous photos, community history, and 84 seasonal recipes gathered from locals. Some of the recipes are from Orange restaurants such as Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen and O Sea. Available on Amazon ($42, paperback) as well as at the Saturday market ($45, hardcover). Orange, orangehomegrown.org

Rare and Collectible Alcohol

Looking to impress guests with a variety of rare bottles of spirits or wine? Hi-Time Wine Cellars offers a ton of options to expand a collection with everything from Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel bourbon ($249) to Suntory 21 Year Hibiki whisky ($1,300) to Turtle Rock 2020 Proprietary Red “Westberg Red” Paso Robles ($59.95). Stock up for those extra special occasions. 250 Ogle St., Costa Mesa, 949-650-8463

Over-the-Top Staycation

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Montage Laguna Beach offers guests and locals a year’s worth of special events. Reserve two or more nights and receive up to $200 per night in resort credit as well as a complimentary view upgrade at check-in. Or splurge extra hard with a five-night stay in the Catalina Suite and receive a $1,000 food and beverage credit, $1,500 Spa Montage credit, airport transfers, whale watching for two, a private docent tour of Laguna Beach art galleries, and the 20th Anniversary Gift Collection to take home. 30801 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, 949-715-6000

Wax Warmer and Melts

O’Soy Candle Co.’s 100 percent soybean wax melts ($6) and wax warmer ($28) make for the perfect candle alternative. Choose from six scents including patchouli woods and Sunday mimosas. Place two to three cubes on top of the warmer and enjoy your selected fragrance for 24 hours. Costa Mesa, osoy.me

Test Pilot Program

Activewear brand Florence, founded in partnership with professional surfer and Olympian John Florence, wants to hear from the community about how it can improve its products. Every two months, new test pilots are selected to try products and report back. Become a Florence member and sign up for the program to be considered. 6100 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach, 949-287-3049

Dried Floral Shop

Whether customers are looking to purchase a premade bouquet (starting at $35), design their own at the floral bar (starting at 10 cents per stem), or have a designer create one (starting at $85), Hadley & Ren Floral Company has everything for a beautiful dried floral arrangement. The shop also offers a variety of workshops (starting at $60) including calligraphy classes and more. 3313 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa, 949-439-4206

Local Wine Club

Get in on Wine Cult, the membership program at Postino WineCafe in Irvine. Four bottles of selected reds and whites are curated each quarter ($60) based on a theme. Last quarter’s Color Riot included cheeky messaging and a wine-pairing wheel with suggestions for matching art and food pairings with your choice of wine, e.g., rosés with bagels and lox, macaroni and cheese, and oil paintings by Claude Monet. The artistic labels on each bottle make for great conversation on their own. Wine Cult members also get discounts and perks at the eatery. 2981 Michelson Drive, Irvine, 949-336-2600

Customized Lymphatic Drainage Facial

This 50-minute facial from The OC Esthetician is catered to what your skin needs—and it helps drain your lymph nodes. You’ll receive a facial lymphatic and neck massage as well as exfoliation, a mask, serum, and more. 2011 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente, 714-878-6009

Do-Good Kids’ PJs

Tangerine Rêve created a line of pajamas for children with a purpose—a portion of the proceeds from its launch collection will go towards helping orphans in Vietnam. The pajamas are made from a sustainable material and even the tags are eco-friendly. Costa Mesa, tangerinereve.com

