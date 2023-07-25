Best Of: See and Do

Outdoor Farm Dinner

The Community Table weekly dinner series at The Ecology Center brings local chefs to the farm to present a multicourse, family-style feast every Friday night ($160). Only 72 guests can attend each week, so you’re bound to make new friends with a walk around the grounds and then a chat with the chef about the courses. The summer series runs through Aug. 25. 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano, 949-443 4223

Nashville-Style Songwriters Showcase

O.C. singer-songwriters share their talent for Writers ‘Round: Orange County where guests can enjoy several rounds of live music for free. Each round, three singers sit onstage, and each takes a turn singing an original song. Once each person has sung three times, the host picks three new names out of a hat to perform. Check the company’s Instagram for upcoming dates and locations; past locations have included Neat Coffee in Costa Mesa. Multiple locations, instagram.com/writersroundoc

Wellness Activities at a Pop-Up

Every month Laguna Beach’s The Great Love Club hosts A Slow Market—a pop-up featuring everything from goods such as bikinis and jewelry to wellness sessions. Some of these sessions have included facial acupuncture, breath work, guided journaling, sound baths, energy clearing, and more. Varies, instagram.com/aslowmarket

Trivia Night

Question: Who hosts O.C.’s best trivia? Answer: Other venues might be bigger draws, but for its fun Americana decor, family-friendly vibe, Pterodactyl Wings and patty melts, and unrivaled prizes—$150, $100 and $75 gift cards for the top three spots—Trivia Tuesday at Mutt’s Eastbluff gets first place on our scoresheet. 2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach, 949-719-0635

Baseball-Themed Event Space

Founded by MLB pitcher Brooks Pounders, The Clubhouse Baseball OC features seven batting cages, two pitching mounds, an open turf area, and a workout and recovery room. Baseball players and enthusiasts can also rent out the clubhouse for a two-hour private event. 2969 Century Place, Costa Mesa, 949-236-0599

Hidden Lounge

AhbA offers a variety of delicious bites and drinks in a charming building, and customers will find a speakeasy called Helens next door. Bring your table number from AhbA over to Helens to enjoy your food in the lounge and order cocktails from the bar. 31732 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, 949-549-4556

Free Rides for Birthday Kids

Kids 14 and under can get one day of unlimited free rides on the Irvine Spectrum Center carousel and Giant Wheel during their birthday month. Add a movie or a Dave and Busters session for an unforgettable celebration. Register for a Birthday Club lanyard at least one month prior to birthdays. Spectrum Guest Services, 949-790-4871 or irvinespectrumcenter.com/guest-services/kids-birthday-club/sign-up

Personalized Holiday Decor

Rather than wait in a long line at the mall for a photo with Santa or the Easter bunny, you can make a reservation in advance to have a family photo taken at Style My Holidays’ curated pop-ups. Customers can also opt to have their front porch styled for a holiday, such as Halloween or Christmas. Newport Beach, stylemyholidays.com

Curated Wine Tastings

Wine director Ali Coyle regularly selects a theme, then matches four wines to go with it at Wineworks for Everyone. You’ll find a relaxed vibe and gracious hospitality in a cozy space that might encourage you to become a regular. 26342 Oso Parkway, Mission Viejo, 949-582-0026

Community Weaving Project

Every few months, passersby can participate in a community project at Soulshine Laguna. No experience is needed to jump on the loom and add your special touch to the art using upcycled fabrics. Check the store’s Instagram for upcoming dates. 976 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, 949-322-3165, instagram.com/soulshinelaguna

House Music Brunch on the Sand

You don’t need to be a night owl to enjoy a DJ playing house music. At The Huntington Beach House, you can get the party started early—as in 9 a.m. The restaurant’s house music brunch takes place each Sunday, featuring rotating DJs, delicious brunch menu items, bottomless mimosas for $20, and oceanfront views. 21601 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, thehbhouse.com

Art for a Cause

Canstruction Orange County is a design-build competition taking place every fall at South Coast Plaza. Teams use cans of food to create structures, which are then judged in categories such as best meal, best use of labels, and best structural integrity. Afterward all the canned food from the artwork is given to OC Food Bank. This year is the 16th for the competition. Head over for Labor Day weekend to check out impressive feats of engineering that also inspire giving. canstructionoc.org

Rage Room

Blow off some steam in an aggressive yet safe way by grabbing a hammer, baseball bat, or tool of your choice and spending up to 20 minutes smashing the heck out of provided glassware—or perhaps a gifted mug from an ex—in one of Brainy Actz Escape Rooms’ Rage Rooms ($40). Not into destruction? Unleash your inner Jackson Pollock with an hour-long Splatter Paint Experience ($45) instead. 1340 Reynolds Ave., Irvine, 949-647-0184