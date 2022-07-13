Best of Orange County 2022: Shop & Indulge

Customizable Lipstick

Create your own shade at Lip Lab by Bite for just $60. First select the hue of lipstick you want. From there, you’ll be able to try it on and make any alterations until you land on a color. Then you can choose the scent, finish, and what you want engraved on the tube. Irvine, 949-383-9339

Permanent Bracelets

You’ll love this bracelet so much that you’ll never want to take it off—nor will you be able to. May Martin offers permanent bracelets ($40 to $355) where a delicate gold chain is soldered onto your wrist so you won’t have to deal with a pesky clasp. Follow the boutique on Instagram to find when it’s hosting the next event. Costa Mesa, 949-230-2589

Funny Dish Set

Coffee Dose’s flagship store not only is the perfect backdrop for a photo with its bright colors and a stylish interior, but it’s also the only location where you can find the brand’s plates ($50). With funny sayings such as “Hangover Club” and “Don’t Be An Asshole,” these make for great kitchen decor. Costa Mesa, 949-656-9005

Luxury Watch Shopping

For the largest selection of high-end watches, look no further than South Coast Plaza, the only place in North America with this sort of critical mass. Recent additions Buccellati, Audemars Piguet, and Tag Heuer will be joined by Tudor, Breitling, Hublot, and Roger Dubuis shops opening later this year, to name just a few of the 35 brands available. Costa Mesa, southcoastplaza.com

Custom Ring Box

Make that special moment even more unique with a custom ring box from The Mrs. Box. The proposal boxes (starting at $85) come in a variety of colors and patterns for you to choose from. Rather than sitting in a cushion, the ring is centered on the hinge so that it pops up when you open the box. If you choose a metal top, you can also add an engraving for an additional $30. Newport Beach, NO PHONE themrsbox.com

Helpful Sign

Surfers are often suiting up or hanging with friends in the parking lot before they hit the waves. The Sunday Arvo Surf Club makes it easy to avoid having the same conversation with every passing car with its “Sorry, Not Leaving” sign ($28). Not a surfer? It’s also perfect for dropping off bags between rounds of shopping. Santa Ana, NO PHONE sundayarvosurfclub.com

Turmeric and Gold Facial Balm

Founded by Kimberly Peterson, Bare Naked Botanicals is a skincare line that is handcrafted with plant-based butters, extracts, and essential oils. All of the products are vegan and cruelty-free, formulated without harsh chemicals and parabens. The brand’s standout Turmeric 24k Gold Facial Balm ($63) is a luxurious moisturizer packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as argan oil, marula oil, and arnica flower. Lake Forest, 949-264-3938

Dried Flower Surprise

Come for the baked goods, stay for the … everlasting bouquets? You might not expect to find beautiful dried flowers at your neighborhood doughnut shop, but Good Town Doughnuts at The Lab stocks them (arranged in-house!) just next to the beautiful display case of handcrafted brioche treats. Costa Mesa, 714-486-1870

Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop

Whatever your reason for going dry, Brightlife Beverage Co. offers customers an assortment of non-alcoholic wines, beers, spirits, and more. You can also try the store’s functional beverages, which have ingredients such as adaptogens—herbs or mushrooms that are said to give you a boost without any alcohol. Laguna Beach, 949-234-7494