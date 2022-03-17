Photo courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Orange County is a great place to be for performing arts, particularly this weekend. But don’t procrastinate as these amazing shows all end by Sunday. Pick your favorite—song, dance, outdoor activities, or a play—and let the power of live performance lift your spirits.

DANCE

American Ballet Theatre presents ABT Forward at Segerstrom Hall through Saturday. The program consists of three works, each unique and every one will provoke a new emotion. “Bernstein in a Bubble,” choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky, opens the evening with classical ballet moves and athleticism accompanied by the Pacific Symphony. Next is the world premiere of “Single Eye,” choreographed by Alonzo King, with stunning scenery and movements that evoke both city living and life in a jungle. The show’s finale, “ZigZag,” is choreographed by Jessica Lang to a soundtrack of Tony Bennett songs. Dressed in vibrant colors and whimsical costumes, the dancers explode in joyous celebration to witty arrangements that will leave you wanting to stay all night to keep that smile going. scfta.org

Over at the Irvine Barclay Theatre, there’s more ballet in store with the classic “Don Quixote” by the Festival Ballet Theatre, which will include two Joffrey Ballet dancers in the lead roles. There are shows Saturday and Sunday. festivalballet.org

SONG

Honoring Ella Fitzgerald is tricky work for any singer, but Alexis J Roston handles the assignment with aplomb and incredible charm in “First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald,” playing through Saturday at the Laguna Playhouse. As if listening to a beautiful voice sing classics such as “Summertime” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing” weren’t enough, Roston shares biographical details about Fitzgerald between fantastic numbers. She’s accompanied on stage by four talented musicians, the lighting and set provides a lovely backdrop, and she wows with her showstopping talent and grace. Run to take in this show before it leaves. lagunaplayhouse.com

PLAY

The final days to see “What I Learned in Paris” are here: The last performance is Saturday night. A romantic comedy set in Atlanta in 1973, the play speaks to many of the issues that are still with us today surrounding class, race, and gender. Don’t miss out! scr.org

OUTDOORS

Traditional mariachi music, Native American storytelling, flamenco dance, children’s activities, and more are on tap for the Return of the Swallows Celebration at Mission San Juan Capistrano this Saturday. missionsjc.com