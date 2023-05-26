Gospel Voices of OC Juneteenth Celebration Returns to Chapman’s Musco Center for the Arts

Gospel Voices of OC, an artistic concert commemorating Juneteenth, returns for its second year at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University on Sunday, June 10. Produced by Arts & Learning Conservancy’s Founder and CEO Debora Wondercheck, this event showcases the historical impact and resilience of gospel music from June 19, 1865, to the present.

“I’m incredibly proud to produce our second Gospel Voices of OC and eternally grateful to Chapman University for their tremendous support in providing the world class venue for our artistic celebration of Juneteenth,” says Wondercheck, who earlier this year was named one of Orange Coast’s Kickass Women of 2023.

Co-sponsored by Chapman University’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the concert features more than 100 Black and diverse performers in choir, dance, band, orchestra, theater, and spoken word, including county-wide youth and adult choirs. Renowned American soul singer and songwriter Brenda Lee Eager will be a featured performer.

Dr. Reginald “Reg” Chhen Stewart, Ph.D., Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Chapman University, emphasizes the importance of sharing Black stories: “Black stories must be told. Our narratives have always been handed down through song, and I’m proud to bring the vibrancy and diversity of the black experience to our corner of the world.”

Gospel Voices of OC takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, welcoming audiences of all ages. For tickets, visit muscocenter.org.