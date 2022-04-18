Fun Things to Do in O.C. This Week

South Coast Plaza celebrates its 55th anniversary this year, and festivities this week are tailored for floral enthusiasts, just in time for Earth Day. Fleur de Villes FEMMES opens Wednesday in the Jewel Court for a five-day exhibit of 16 mannequins decorated with fresh flowers to celebrate women who have made an impact. You’ll see gorgeous botanical versions of Oprah Winfrey, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Malala Yousafzai among many others. Also this week, the 32nd Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show begins Thursday in the home wing. Visitors will discover a two-story exhibit of botanical materials, garden vendors, guided tours, and outdoor living spaces. Meander around and be inspired by nature.

Aleph Gallery and Gracias Madre will collaborate Thursday for a Fashion Show Lunch to highlight the restaurant’s new lunch menu and a spring collection. The event starts at 12:30 p.m., and 10 percent of the ticket proceeds will benefit Project Hope Alliance, whose CEO Jennifer Friend made Orange Coast’s Kickass Women list last month.

Photographer Bonnie Schiffman has captured a special essence in her photos of stars such as Robin Williams, Michael Jackson, Betty White, Jerry Seinfeld, and many more for more than 40 years. Her pictures and letters will be on display at Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton beginning Wednesday.

Other performances we’re looking forward to:

Pianist Emanuel Ax, winner of seven Grammy awards, will perform an all-Chopin concert at Soka Performing Arts Center on Tuesday.

soka.edu

The Tuesday night dance series continues at Argyros Plaza with lessons in K-Pop for April.

scfta.org

John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell perform Nat King Cole and the Ladies of Song at Irvine Barclay Theatre on Thursday.

thebarclay.org

Hip-hop poetry by Nomis the Just at Casa Romantica on Thursday.

casaromantica.org