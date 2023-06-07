Fine Art From Food At The Muck

Yorba Linda resident Jac Alva had a series of jobs in catering after graduating from Cal State Fullerton and while earning a master’s in art history from Azusa Pacific University. It prompted her to consider food waste, hunger, and nutrition. Now at The Muck, she’s come full circle, giving lectures that explore food in such artworks as Andy Warhol’s “Banana” and Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” teaching classes to kids and teens, and opening the studio where she’s creating collages made from used sugar packets and other materials.

How did you get interested in looking at food in art?

In 2017, there was an exhibit (at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center) called “Pacific Standard Time.” I was so taken by this one artwork, (“Cabbages and Kings” by Leonardo González). It was a bright yellow wall, and it had these fake bananas. As you walked into the installation, there was music playing and two TVs with footage of historical information of how bananas are planted and gathered and transported. Later, when I took a visual culture class, I decided to analyze the work because it had been on my mind since the day I saw it. I thought, “There are so many artworks out there that feature food in so many ways, and I wonder if all of them are as political as this one.” If you really look at them, they are.

Can you give an example of how you use food in your classes with young kids?

The last one was on the work of a Renaissance artist whose paintings are completely made up from food, Giuseppe Arcimboldo from the 1530s. Instead of doing paintings like Arcimboldo, we did collages. The students cut out images from old cookbooks and magazines, got wrappers from places like Chick-fil-A, and used them to make portraits. There was also a writing component to it, a questionnaire: What have you eaten in the past 24 hours? What do you love to eat that you can’t imagine living without? Those questions help generate the portraits. I think that when the students are more in touch with how they’re feeling, they’re able to express themselves more through the art.

How did the subject of food evolve into a subject of your own art?

I was starting to look at the things I eat, and what I noticed more than anything was what was left behind, whether it’s a vessel or a sticker that you peel off a piece of fruit or the cup that I was drinking coffee from. All these things get left behind. When I was making art, I would repurpose these things. I used the cups or yogurt containers to pour paint into. I’m a big sugar fan, for better or worse. I kept collecting all the used sugar packets and made artwork out of them. When you start looking at food within history, you start to become a little cynical. You realize that food isn’t necessarily being sold to you because it’s good for you. They want you to get hooked so you become a lifelong consumer. My artworks have some kind of snarky, not-PG message on the work itself.