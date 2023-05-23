Enter to Win a Visit to the Academy Museum Including Shopping, Dining, and More

Orange Coast magazine presents

The Academy Museum Sweepstakes!

Experience the art of film at the Academy Museum. Enjoy a day at the largest museum in the U.S. dedicated to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking.

You and a guest will receive tickets to visit the Academy Museum plus tickets to a screening of your choice in one of our two state-of-the-art theaters. You’ll also receive an exclusive merchandise package by designer Susan Kare and a $100 gift card to the Academy Museum Store, as well as a catalogue for the museum’s special exhibition Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971.

To top it off, you’ll receive a $150 gift card to our restaurant Fanny’s. Enjoy casual fare al fresco on the patio or sit-down dinner service in the indoor dining area. With film-inspired craft cocktails and dinners, it’s the perfect spot to sit back and recap your day at the museum.

*Entries will be accepted May 23, 2023, to June 22, 2023. Entrant must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of the U.S., and with a valid driver’s license or ID to redeem prize. Drawing will be held, and potential winner will be notified, on or around June 23, 2023. Winner will receive a notification by email, to which they will need to reply within three (3) business days and claim their prize.

Click here for Terms & Conditions



