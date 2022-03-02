MARCH 16 THROUGH 19

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

“Bernstein in a Bubble,” choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky to Leonard Bernstein’s “Divertimento,” addresses the challenges of creating art in the current era; and “ZigZag,” created by Jessica Lang, celebrates the songs of Tony Bennett. A third yet-to-be-named work, a world premiere choreographed by Alonzo King to a score by jazz pianist Jason Moran, will close the program. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

MARCH 18 AND 19

SUZANNE SIMARD

In this Witte Lecture, Simard will discuss her groundbreaking research on trees, which showed how trees communicate through an underground fungal network, contributing to forest resiliency and adaptation. A professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia, she wrote “Finding the Mother Tree” and has reached more than 10 million peopleworldwide with her TED Talks. Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-717-3818, nbplf.foundation

MARCH 19

ST. JOSEPH’S DAY AND RETURN OF THE SWALLOWS CELEBRATION

The tradition that began in the 1920s continues at the mission. Visitors will enjoy live mariachi music, the ringing of the mission bells, Native American storytelling, flamenco dance performances, crafts for kids, and more. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, 949-234-1300, missionsjc.com

MARCH 19

SONGS OF THE SOUL

This concert from the Pacific Chorale medi- tates on the spiritual, opening with “Calling,” a wordless piece by Paul Fowler; continuing with Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw’s rendering of Psalm 84; and ending with Frank Martin’s interpretation of the Latin Mass. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Newport Beach, 714-662-2345, pacificchorale.org

MARCH 19

ANDRÉ RIEU AND THE JOHANN STRAUSS ORCHESTRA

Violinist and conductor Rieu created the Johann Strauss Orchestra in 1987 with 12 mem- bers. Today the group tours with more than 50 musicians and sells out arenas around the world, playing Strauss’ waltzes, other classical music, folk music, movie themes, and songs from musicals. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com