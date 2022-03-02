MARCH 2 THROUGH 20
“FIRST LADY OF SONG: ALEXIS J ROSTON SINGS ELLA FITZGERALD”
Roston made her name playing Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.” Here she’ll do classics from the singer such as “Summertime,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing.” Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949 497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com
OPENS MARCH 3
“SHIPWRECKS: DUTY OF MEMORY”
A retired ambassador of Italy, Stefano Benazzo has photographed more than 500 shipwrecks around the world, in places such as Iceland, Greece, and the U.S. The exhibit will spotlight his best photos. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org
MARCH 3
BRIT BENNETT
The author of bestselling, critically acclaimed novels “The Vanishing Half” and “The Mothers” will discuss the themes of race, family, and relationships in her books in this Library Live lecture. Bennett is also an established social commentator with work in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Paris Review. Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-717-3818, nbplf.foundation
MARCH 6
MILOŠ
A classical guitarist from Montenegro, Miloš has appeared as a featured soloist with the L.A. Philharmonic, the London Philharmonic, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and at music festivals worldwide. His five studio albums have received critical acclaim, and BBC Music Magazine called him one of the top six classical guitarists of the past 100 years. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-553- 2422, philharmonicsociety.org
MARCH 10
STACEY KENT
With a Grammy nomination and BBC Jazz Awards to her name, singer Kent has recorded everything from French chansons to jazz stan- dards. She frequently includes compositions by her husband, saxophonist Jim Tomlinson, and his writing partner, novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, on her albums. Her most recent release, “I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions,” has been streamed more than 40 million times. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org
MARCH 10 THROUGH 12
SAINT-SAËNS’ ORGAN SYMPHONY
Guest conductor Edo de Waart leads the Pacific Symphony and violinist James Ehnes in Ippolito’s “Nocturne for orchestra” and Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2. In the second half, the William J. Gillespie Concert Organ takes center stage in Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, “Organ Symphony.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org
MARCH 11
WALKER HAYES
The country music singer-songwriter known for his hit “Fancy Like” headlines the kickoff concert for the 62nd annual Swallows Day Parade Weekend. The event includes special guest artists as well as food, games, and line dancing. San Juan Outpost, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano, sanjuanoutpost.com
MARCH 11
JOSHUA BELL AND ACADEMY OF ST. MARTIN IN THE FIELDS
One of the best-known classical musicians in the world, violinist Bell has performed as a soloist and chamber musician for more than 30 years. He’ll lead his chamber orchestra, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, in a pro- gram that includes works from Bach, Barber, and Beethoven. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org
MARCH 12
THE PERONDI’S STUNT DOG EXPERIENCE
Dog trainer Chris Perondi rescues pups and teaches them to do eye-popping tricks and stunts, from juggling flying disks to barrel racing. His cast of creatures has been featured on “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org
MARCH 16 THROUGH 19
AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE
“Bernstein in a Bubble,” choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky to Leonard Bernstein’s “Divertimento,” addresses the challenges of creating art in the current era; and “ZigZag,” created by Jessica Lang, celebrates the songs of Tony Bennett. A third yet-to-be-named work, a world premiere choreographed by Alonzo King to a score by jazz pianist Jason Moran, will close the program. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org
MARCH 18 AND 19
SUZANNE SIMARD
In this Witte Lecture, Simard will discuss her groundbreaking research on trees, which showed how trees communicate through an underground fungal network, contributing to forest resiliency and adaptation. A professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia, she wrote “Finding the Mother Tree” and has reached more than 10 million peopleworldwide with her TED Talks. Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-717-3818, nbplf.foundation
MARCH 19
ST. JOSEPH’S DAY AND RETURN OF THE SWALLOWS CELEBRATION
The tradition that began in the 1920s continues at the mission. Visitors will enjoy live mariachi music, the ringing of the mission bells, Native American storytelling, flamenco dance performances, crafts for kids, and more. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, 949-234-1300, missionsjc.com
MARCH 19
SONGS OF THE SOUL
This concert from the Pacific Chorale medi- tates on the spiritual, opening with “Calling,” a wordless piece by Paul Fowler; continuing with Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw’s rendering of Psalm 84; and ending with Frank Martin’s interpretation of the Latin Mass. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Newport Beach, 714-662-2345, pacificchorale.org
MARCH 19
ANDRÉ RIEU AND THE JOHANN STRAUSS ORCHESTRA
Violinist and conductor Rieu created the Johann Strauss Orchestra in 1987 with 12 mem- bers. Today the group tours with more than 50 musicians and sells out arenas around the world, playing Strauss’ waltzes, other classical music, folk music, movie themes, and songs from musicals. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com
OPENS MARCH 19
“YOUR PLACE IN THE MULTIVERSE: JEAN LOWE”
Artist Lowe creates rooms out of papier-mâché and paint, from the rugs to the chairs, tables, and even pianos. This exhibition will show new work and some of her past installations.Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org
MARCH 19 AND 20
FESTIVAL BALLET THEATRE’S “DON QUIXOTE”
The classic ballet based on the novel by Miguel Cervantes takes the audience on an adventure across 17th-century Spain to a score composed by Ludwig Minkus. Joffrey Ballet dancers Jeraldine Mendoza and Dylan Gutierrez will perform the lead roles. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 714-309-1280, festivalballet.org
OPENS MARCH 20
“CLEAN”
A guest and an employee at a luxury Cancún resort are brought together by a storm in this new bilingual play by Christine Quintana. Adriana, a floor manager dealing with her father’s death, and Sarah, a guest at her sis- ter’s wedding, are forced to face some uncomfortable truths as they wait out the rain and wind. The show is performed in both Spanish and English. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org
MARCH 22
LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA WITH SIR SIMON RATTLE
Conductor Rattle leads the world-renowned orchestra in this concert, part of his last tour as music director. The program will include works by Berlioz, Sibelius, Bartók, Ravel, and Hannah Kendall. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org
OPENS MARCH 22
“THE BAND’S VISIT”
The winner of 10 Tony Awards follows musicians who get lost and end up in a tiny desert town, where their performances and interactions make life-changing impressions. The cast includes Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, who starred on Broadway. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org
MARCH 27
UKULELE ORCHESTRA OF GREAT BRITAIN
For more than 30 years, this all-ukulele orchestra has reinterpreted all kinds of popular music, from grunge hits to classical favorites, using just ukuleles and voices. The musicians have performed around the world and even played a private concert at Windsor Castle for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org
MARCH 25
“BESSIE, BILLIE & NINA: PIONEERING WOMEN IN JAZZ”
Accompanied by a seven-piece all- female band, vocalists Charenée Wade, Vanisha Gould, and Tahira Clayton (pictured) perform the songs of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone. The program will include classics like Smith’s “Downhearted Blues,” Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” and Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org
MARCH 27
MATTHEW WHITAKER
The jazz pianist, blind since birth, started performing as a child; he opened Stevie Wonder’s induction to the Apollo Theater’s Hall of Fame at age 10. Now 20, he has toured the world,played at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall, and released two albums. Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org
MARCH 28 THROUGH APRIL 3
LAGUNA BEACH MUSIC FESTIVAL
Mandolinist, singer, and songwriter Chris Thile will serve as artistic director for the 20th annual festival. The four-time Grammy Award winner will perform along with other musicians in a series of concerts and events. Laguna Beach, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org
