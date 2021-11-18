With a passion for natural skincare and preserving nature, Annie Del Rio, an Entrepreneur from Orange County with degrees in MBA and Biology, started Yogurt Glamour in her home studio in 2019. Despite the pandemic, she has since expanded her family-run business to over 15 Farmer’s Markets, Multiple Fairs and locations across Southern California, and opened her very own storefront in La Habra in 2021. Her daughter Cindy, a Rhode Island School of Design graduate, husband Enrique and son Kevin all are working together to further develop, market, and expand the brand which has created a unique market niche of all yogurt containing products.

“All our products are made with yogurt, and this is what set’s us apart. I am honored to serve our communities in-person or online with our awesome products,” Annie says proudly, “yogurt-based, natural, good for the people and sustainable.” With a variety of over fifty premium soaps and products, Yogurt Glamour is the first yogurt skincare and soap brand.

Inspired by family travels, Annie created her niche market while visiting countries like France, Bulgaria, Argentina, Peru, Greece, Italy and Fiji, experiencing firsthand how women care for their skin using traditional and simple methods. Annie adds, “I love those multicultural qualities represented in my brand.”

Why yogurt? Yogurt has natural properties to support skin health including B Vitamins, Calcium, Lactic Acid and Zinc. Annie used to make the yogurt herself and now is sourcing it from local California farms. Referring to her brand as Farm Style Cosmetics, everything is natural or organic, ethically sourced with the emphasis on staying as close to nature as possible. The essential oils used in the formulas are single-origin and pure. For example, the Lavender essential oil used in the French Lavender Soap comes from France, the Bulgarian Rose essential oil in the Bulgarian Rose Valley Gem Soap comes from Bulgaria, the Tea Tree Oil in the Australian Tea Tree Soap comes from Australia. “We had many customers requesting for me to make them their favorite scent, then this scent would sell out fast at the markets becoming a permanent product on our menu.

Each artisanal soap is handmade and designed to follow natures’ forms. “I have hiked through the Patagonia mountains, filled with glaciers and unspoiled majestic wilderness. I am inspired by the beauty of nature, the power of the natural forms and its colors.”

With Yogurt Glamour, you can choose from a large variety of scents and uses. Ingredients such as colloidal oats and oatmeal nurture and gently exfoliate dry skin, Patchouli soothes and Turmeric hydrates and calms. The very mild and conditioning Unscented Farm Yogurt Soap is made with Jojoba oil and perfect for babies and sensitive skin. With minimal sustainable packaging made of paper, metal and glass, Yogurt Glamour is just as committed to a positive environmental impact as to providing favorite product for your skincare daily routine. The Unscented Yogurt Power, made with Ashwagandha powder and French Pink Clay, is de-stressing and purifying.

Make a personal connection with Annie with a visit to one of her Southern California locations or online and find your favorite soap and skincare. New bundles and gift packs are the perfect addition to your giving any time of the year. Follow her on Instagram or visit the website, www.yogurtglamour.com and start your order to ship anywhere nationwide.