Celebrity Cruises® invites you to discover a corner of the world so awe-inspiring, it’s like you’ve left the planet completely. An archipelago time forgot—the breathtaking Galapagos Islands.

These islands rose from the ocean floor through volcanic activity and have never been connected to the mainland. As a result, many of the creatures you’ll meet here can’t be found anywhere else, like marine iguanas, Galapagos giant tortoises, and blue-footed boobies. These colorful locals have no fear of humans, so you’ll be surprised how up close and personal you can get.

Few places in the world remain this pristine, and Celebrity doesn’t want you to miss a thing. So they have a team of certified naturalists to guide you on your journey and give you authentic experiences. Every day, you’ll have your choice of excursions, and of course, they’re all included.

A visit to the Galapagos Islands is nothing short of life-changing, so it deserves a ship that’s equally extraordinary. Celebrity Flora® is the first luxury mega yacht designed specifically to sail here. The ship’s outward-facing design means you never have to take your eyes off the unspoiled natural wonders around you—even while being spoiled with every luxury on board. That includes stunning, all-suites accommodations with indulgent services and amenities, including Personal Suite Attendants, so you never have to lift a finger.

Celebrity Flora offers unique experiences that create a closer connection to the islands. You can visit The Lab to learn more about the region’s ecosystem and our efforts to conserve it. Then, there’s Galapagos Glamping, where you’ll enjoy an evening under the stars in stylish cabanas, sipping cocktails and savoring a delicious meal, while local naturalists lead stargazing. Even getting to and from the islands is more seamless aboard Celebrity Flora, with custom-designed Novurania yacht tenders that ensure total comfort from ship to shore.

That’s just the beginning of Celebrity’s unrivaled Galapagos fleet. Celebrity Xpedition® is the ship that set the standard for all-inclusive Galapagos vacations, and for the most intimate way to explore the Galapagos, the 16-guest Celebrity Xploration® will make you feel like you have the islands all to yourselves.

Whichever ship you choose, everything you’ll need is included—shore excursions, drinks, locally sourced cuisine from menus crafted by a Michelin-starred chef, and more. When you book Celebrity’s 10- to 16-night Galapagos packages, you’ll also enjoy pre- and post-cruise luxury accommodations and transfers, with guided land tours.

Celebrity is also committed to preserving the Galapagos Islands for future generations. Its fleet marks an evolutionary leap in sustainability, with state-of-the-art advancements, and Celebrity’s guests have planted more than 50,000 scalesia trees in partnership with Galapagos National Park. These are just a couple ways Celebrity makes its mark by leaving less of a footprint.

Now is the perfect time to discover the breathtaking Galapagos Islands with Celebrity Cruises, because for a limited time, even round-trip flights are included as part of your all-inclusive experience.* To book now, call 1-888-283-6879, contact your travel advisor, or visit celebrity.com.