Where To Find These Limestone Cliffs in Laguna Beach

Photograph by Carol Encarnacion

Getting There Head to Thousand Steps Beach and turn right at the bottom of the stairs.
Explorer Credit Carol Encarnacion @kerrolina Behind the Shot “I’ve seen photos of this shoreline before (particularly the sea cave), but these huge limestone cliffs were definitely a delightful surprise. The color and pattern reminded me so much of a slice of mocha cake, and the grand, lavish houses on top sit like icing on the cake!”

