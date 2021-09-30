Getting There Head to Thousand Steps Beach and turn right at the bottom of the stairs.
Explorer Credit Carol Encarnacion @kerrolina Behind the Shot “I’ve seen photos of this shoreline before (particularly the sea cave), but these huge limestone cliffs were definitely a delightful surprise. The color and pattern reminded me so much of a slice of mocha cake, and the grand, lavish houses on top sit like icing on the cake!”
Where To Find These Limestone Cliffs in Laguna Beach
