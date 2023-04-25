Treat Mom With These 5 Indulgent Gifts for Mother’s Day

Burke Williams Customized Gift Card Package

Choose from one of three gift card options for Mom to unwind at this luxurious spa. The Do Not Disturb ($180), the Out Of Office ($290), and the Mom’s Day Off ($495) feature a variety of services including massages, facials, enhancement options, and more. These offers expire May 15, so be sure to grab them quick. Orange, 714-769-1360

Lugano Diamonds’ Jewelry

Gift Mom a stunning piece from Lugano Diamonds for Mother’s Day. Whether you choose a 1.5-carat pear shape yellow diamond ring or a earrings featuring two oval pink diamonds, you’re sure to wow her with this gift. Newport Beach, 949-625-7722

Marrow Fine’s Gifts That Give Back

Stop by Lido Marina Village’s Marrow Fine storefront to shop a variety of beautiful pieces including the Mama enamel heart pendant ($1,000). Even better, Marrow Fine collaborated with the nonprofit Every Mother Counts, which works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother. Ten percent of each purchase from the Mama collection will be donated to the organization. Newport Beach, 949-287-5738

elysewalker’s Mother’s Day Picks

Shop elysewalker-approved gifts for Mom including the seasonally appropriate Dries Van Noten floral print ankle boot ($805). With a variety of clothing options and accessories, your stylish mom is going to be excited to update her wardrobe with these pieces. Newport Beach, 949-612-2646

Tiffany & Co. Gifts

Surprise Mom with a big gift that comes in a small blue box. Choose from a variety of jewelry pieces including the new Elsa Peretti bone cuff in a white finish. Tiffany & Co. also has the Tiffany Audubon tea set featuring a teapot, sugar bowl, creamer, and teacup and saucer in a set of two all made from porcelain. Costa Mesa, 714-540-5330