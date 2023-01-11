Top Things To Do In O.C.: Jan. 11-17

JAN. 12

PINK MARTINI

Portland, Oregon-based Pink Martini is known for its fun, high-energy performances. The band has songs in 25 languages and has appeared with symphony orchestras around the world, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Sydney Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

JAN. 12 THROUGH 14

“MAHLER 9”

Conductor Carl St.Clair cq no space leads the Pacific Symphony in Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 9, the composer’s final completed work. Widely considered one of the best symphonies of all time, it premiered in June 1912 at the Vienna Festival, a little more than a year after Mahler’s death. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

JAN. 13

LEGENDS: KEOLA BEAMER & HENRY KAPONO, WITH MOANALANI BEAMER

Icons of Hawaiian music Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono have pushed musical boundaries while staying true to tradition for more than 50 years. Both singer-songwriters and slack key guitarists, they boast multiple awards and bestselling recordings. They’ll each perform a solo set, then join to play a final set of classic contemporary Hawaiian songs together. Hula master Moanalani Beamer, Keola’s wife, will join them on stage. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

THROUGH JAN. 14

“ECHOES OF PERCEPTION: PETER ALEXANDER AND CALIFORNIA IMPRESSIONISM”

Alexander began curating an exhibition of California Impressionism before his death in 2020, and this show includes those paintings he identified as exemplars of the movement alongside 11 of Alexander’s resin sculptures, canvases, works on paper, and paintings. Together, the works show how California’s light, space, and natural phenomena have influenced artists for more than a century. UCI Institute and Museum of California Art, 18881 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, 949-476-0294, imca.uci.edu

THROUGH JAN. 15

“FRED EVERSLEY: REFLECTING BACK (THE WORLD)”

Eversley originally came to California in the 1960s to work as an engineer for NASA, and his scientific background is obvious in his work: polished lenses and mirrored forms that reflect the things around them. One of his first major exhibitions was in 1976 at Orange County Museum of Art, then known as the Newport Harbor Art Museum, and this show includes a piece from the museum’s collection alongside other works from his 30-year career. Orange County Museum of Art, 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, 714-780-2130, ocma.art

JAN. 15

TRIO BARCLAY: TCHAIKOVSKY AND ARROYO

Irvine Barclay Theatre’s ensemble-in-residence—violinist Dennis Kim, cellist Jonah Kim, and pianist Sean Kennard—perform a world premiere by violinist and film composer Fernando Arroyo and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor in this concert, the last of the 2022-23 season for the trio. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org