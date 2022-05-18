Top Dentists of O.C. 2022

An extensive list of dental professionals chosen by their peers as some of the best in our area! To help you find top dental professionals, Orange Coast used a professional marketing company, PRS, to identify the Top Dentists in Orange County. It surveyed practitioners in general and pediatric, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and endodontics, asking them to reveal the best dental professionals in this area. These Top Dentists have been scrutinized for the legitimacy of their licenses as well as their status with the Dental Board of California. The professionals listed herein were selected by their peers in a survey conducted by Professional Research Services Company of Troy, Michigan.