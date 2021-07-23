The Summer Culture Series at SteelCraft Garden Grove Kicks Off July 24

After opening in fall of 2019, SteelCraft Garden Grove is ready to celebrate summer. With the ability to bring people together again over craft food and drink, the outdoor eatery is hosting three special events throughout September.

Tomorrow’s festival focuses on uplifting the local AAPI community and is in partnership with organizations such as the Korean American Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Asian American Professionals. Expect live music and cultural performances, speakers, kid-friendly crafts, and cooking demonstrations. You can also shop artisan goods from local makers and eat your way through exclusive dishes and drinks such as a Japanese-style Hayabusa lager from Beachwood Brewing and Asian-inspired wings from Bird Talk.

Summer Culture Series

July 24: Asian American and Pacific Islander culture

Aug. 21: Black culture

Sept. 18: Hispanic/Latinx culture

steelcraftlb.com/steelcraft-garden-grove/