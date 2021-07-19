Photos: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Behind the Bar at Fable & Spirit

During brunch service this past Saturday, actor Bryan Cranston joined Director of Spirits Drew Coyle behind the bar. Together, they created cocktails featuring Dos Hombres, Cranston’s award-winning mezcal brand made with 6-year-old Espadin agave sourced from Oaxaca, Mexico. “Never thought I’d have the opportunity to tell Bryan Cranston the importance of a jigger,” wrote Coyle in an Instagram post.

1 of 16

MORE:

Fable & Spirit Is Our 2020 Restaurant of the Year

https://www.orangecoast.com/main-course-dining/fable-spirit-is-our-2020-restaurant-of-the-year/

California Goods With An Irish Twist Make Fable & Spirit A Fairy Tale Favorite

https://www.orangecoast.com/main-course-dining/california-goods-with-an-irish-twist-make-fable-spirit-a-fairy-tale-favorite/

Celebrity Encounters in O.C.: Random Sightings in All Kinds of Places

https://www.orangecoast.com/features/celebrity-encounters-in-o-c-random-sightings-in-all-kinds-of-places/

