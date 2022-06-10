Open a map of East Cape of Los Cabos and one may recheck the label. Shouldn’t the area be called Paradise? After all, 1,500-acres of the area is devoted to Costa Palmas, a resort and residential community that’s a Mecca of adventure, cuisine, distinctive accommodations, and endless possibilities.

The Adventure of It All

Arrive at Costa Palmas and unpacking bags is an afterthought as adventure is afoot. Costa Palmas Managing Director Michael Radovan says the community was designed for, “People who don’t like sitting still.” What’s revving in the way of adventure: everything. In the mood for wake-surfing? No problem. Spear-fishing a bucket list item? It’s time to cross it off. Horseback riding on the beach something equated with vacation? Start the holiday right now.

“Our Aventura programming is built into the daily rhythm of Costa Palmas,” Radovan says. “Because the waters of the Sea of Cortez are calm and the Sierra de la Laguna Mountain Range is directly behind us, there’s nothing owners can’t do. We have guides and equipment for anything you’ve ever dreamt of doing.”

The heartbeat of Costa Palmas is the Costa Palmas Beach & Yacht Club, a 250-slip semiprivate marina that speaks to those interested in yachts and golf. A forthcoming sports center is also in the works.

Many members are drawn by South Baja’s prime sport fishing. Yes, this is the region for snagging Goliath Groupers and Roosterfish. “Some of the best deep-sea fishing is only 20- to 30-minutes out from the marina,” Radovan says. “Leaving a lot of the day to enjoy other activities.” One to consider—exploring the 37 uninhabited islands north of Costa Palmas and picnicking on a white sand beach.

Another favorite pursuit of Costa Palmas Beach & Yacht Club members: golfing. When designing the Costa Palmas Golf Club, Robert Trent Jones II reveled in the landscape. The world-class, 18-hole championship golf course expresses that love of Baja’s terrain with three areas, each with six holes: the desert-inspired Dunescape, the lush trees Upland, and Marina with its views of yachts coming into dock. Also on tap is a 30,000-square-foot putting course. Available, too, lessons with the club’s pros.

Something else that’s popular at Costa Palmas Beach & Yacht Club: its cuisine.

The Flavors of Costa Palmas

Hear members of Costa Palmas Beach & Yacht Club ooing and aahhing over a meal and they’re likely talking about The Nursery. This authentic Argentinian, farm-to-table grill is culinary freshness and flavor at its finest. The Nursery is only one of the 12 restaurants at Costa Palmas. Look for that total to reach 20 in the future. Radovan says, “Our culinary program is advanced… and expanding.”

There are five venues at the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas in which to imbibe. Mediterranean seafood from Chef Costas Spiliadis awaits at estiatorio Milos, where the menu is described as “international flair meets local ingredients.”

Casa de Brasa is an open door to Mexico’s cuisine. Here, Chef Maritza prepares home-inspired dishes that speak to the country’s heritage. At the dinner hour, diners are taken on an epicurean journey encompassing four touchstones of Baja fare: tradition, land, ocean, and corn.

El Puesto is all about ceviche… and sushi. Oh, and margaritas. This venue showcases seafood in a kickback beach shack type setting. Dining in a secret lemon grove is the setting for meals at Limón, featuring fare fresh from the grill, including Mexican barbacoa. Added to the mix is Gingers, an all-day café with food for those on the go.

A little slice of Los Angeles can be found in the Marina Village courtyard via Nancy Silverton’s Mozza Baja. Marrying California cuisine with East Cape ingredients, guests are promised meals that are “not fussy, straightforward, and always uncompromising.” Not to miss, besides wood-fired pizzas, the whole local fish alla Piastra with charred lemon and herbed salt.

Home is Where Luxury Lives

Watching Costa Palmas evolve is an adrenalin rush unto itself. Five luxury residences/resorts are slated for the property, with the possibility of others in the future. “Each resort brings with it diversity in experience and feel through architecture and design,” Radovan says. “All are set on this unbelievable palette of calm, swimmable water with a backdrop of mountains.

What comes along with a key of ownership: a curated, international, seaside lifestyle of refined luxury. A perk for those staying in the community—access to the amenities (spas, restaurants, etc.) of other properties can be secured with a reservation. Radovan says, “Costa Palmas residences and resorts are designed for a seamless experience.” Want to feel like a hotel guest while at home? Butlers, chefs and turn-down service are a mere request away.

Beyond activities and cuisine, owners and guests can partake in shopping that runs the gamut from brands like James Perse, to boutiques dedicated to womenswear and sundries. Not to be left out: nightlife. Opening in July is a nightclub designed by Martin Brudnizki of London’s Martin Brudnizki Studio. Radovan says, “It’s on complete lockdown until it’s opening.” What he will reveal, “The design is eclectic and funky. Let’s just say, a visit will be memorable.”

So where best to observe Costa Palmas’ evolution? Currently open is the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. Ideal for families, or those who like immersing in luxury, Four Seasons offers several types of residences—villas, condos, and casitas–with locations on the beach, in the marina, or on the golf course.

Construction is underway for Amanvari Resort & Residences. All villas, these residences are sleek through monochromatic design.

In the works, Casa Blake, a jewel set in Marina Village, and Costa Palmas’ first branded offering. Breathless anticipation of its future unveiling is understandable. Casa Blake’s design is a collaboration from the renowned teams of JSa Architects, Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and David Bowd and Kevin O’Shea of SALT Hotels. The feeling residents will come away with from their new home: international seaside lifestyle.

Available for purchase are 250 residences that come with water-view studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom options. “With a younger vibe, Casa Blake will have a little bit more ‘electricity’ about it,” Radovan says. Leading to the spa and fitness center will be a garden oasis. As for Casa Blake’s marina-front swimming pool, Radovan says expect to feel transported to Italy.

Radovan describes Costa Palmas’ properties as, “Chic in their simplicity, with architecture that’s very deep, and very refined.”

Adventure, cuisine, luxury residences and dreamy landscape. Yes, Costa Palmas is Paradise.