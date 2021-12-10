More Holiday Events in Orange County

Photo courtesy OC Parks.

Celebrate this holiday season with OC Parks! Take an enchanted stroll through the 35th Annual Candlelight Walk at Heritage Hill Historical Park, on the evenings of December 10 through 12. Explore the historical buildings, listen to live music, participate in children’s arts and crafts, and meet Santa. The following weekend, Heritage Hill hosts another evening event, Holiday Lights. Take photos with loved ones among the sparking decorations in this special after-dark event, December 17 through 19. Both events are free, with free parking. 25151 Serrano Road, Lake Forest, ocparks.com/events/candlelight-walk

Visit the OC Zoo on December 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for their Christmas at the OC Zoo event. Meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make festive crafts, and play some fun games. Activities are free with paid zoo admission. 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, ocparks.com/events/christmas-oc-zoo

Also on December 11 is the Downtown Fullerton Christmas Market, from noon till 5 p.m. Do some Christmas shopping while supporting more than 15 local vendors. Children and pets welcome. Free admission. 723 Harbor Blvd., Fullerton

Partake in the Christmas Together event hosted by Families Together, an annual toy giveaway where thousands of toys are given to underprivileged children. The free event will take place on December 18. Enjoy carnival games, performances, food, rides, and other special Christmas festivities while supporting a good cause. Register online for tickets. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave, Anaheim, familiestogetheroc.org/christmas-together

The Inn at The Mission San Juan Capistrano is hosting an array of festivities this holiday season. Their First Annual Boqueria Fiesta is happening on December 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy an evening of holiday shopping with vendors for jewelry, clothing, candles, florals, and home decor. Santa will be dropping by for a visit here, too! Register at eventbrite.com/e/holiday-market-at-inn-at-the-mission-tickets-204586793607. The Inn is also hosting a New Year’s Eve Celebration inspired by Spanish tradition. There are two event packages available, a full dinner under the stars hosted by Ysidora Restaurant ($150 per person) and dancing, or late night drinks, street tacos, and lucky grapes just before the ball drops. Reserve your spot at opentable.com/r/ysidora-restaurant-and-lounge-at-the-inn-at-the-mission-san-juan-capistrano-real-san-juan-capistrano

31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano

Cafe Sevilla offers special holiday menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years Eve. Start 2022 on a good note with their first-annual New Year’s Day “I Woke Up Like This” Pajama Brunch Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Show off your most fashionable pajamas and get a free mimosa with a purchase of a brunch entree. 1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, cafesevilla.com/promos-costa-mesa/

