Laguna Beach has a new clothing store in town and they’re here to cast the spotlight on female designers. Meet mother-daughter owners Mimi & Rae, curating styles for everyone from their 20s to their 40s, you won’t be walking out empty handed. Featuring women-owned brands, there isn’t a thing in the store that isn’t owned by women because “we have to be proactive by supporting other women in business,” partner and mother Mimi Lawhon says. She continues, “we keep waiting for someone to do it for us, educators to educate, men to stand up for us – while all of that is good in its own right, we have to be proactive.”

With a lifetime career in retail, Mimi has been plotting this dream for 12 years. From her first job at Nordstrom to opening 12,000 square-foot stores to running and managing small boutiques, she’s got the experience and the business acumen to build an empire – but she’ll start small for now. As for what to expect when you enter Mimi & Rae? “I call it Elevated Basics.” You’ll find neutrals, muted pastels, elegant jewelry and everything soft and comfortable you’ve been hoping for. Take your outfit from a calming stroll on the beach to a lovely dinner at your favorite local restaurant, it’s a comfort zone mecca that’s also good for the soul. “We’re committed to social and environmental responsibility but we also want to make sure we are attainable, neutral and comfy, this isn’t a niche shop. There’s something for everyone because everything is neutral.”

Some shop favorites include Sozy, named for being soft and cozy, making style and comfort synonymous. Take your pick of your new favorite crop top or dress feeling good knowing 10% of Sozy purchases are donated to women’s shelters in Southern California. Amano jewelry is fresh with a flair, handcrafted in Sonoma county, with vintage inspirations and youthful optimism. Greylin, designed in LA, melds perfectly handcrafted silhouettes with unique and sustainable colors. You won’t find any tie dye here! Choosing every brand comes with purpose in mind. Mimi explains that it takes a ton of work, “a great deal of the time I spend buying is going through those objectives, missions and reading what these brands are really about. I really have to be behind their story. The main objective is asking ‘what’s the source?’” Mimi & Rae is a shop you can trust to have both your best interest and the interest of the future in mind.

“Most people who think they don’t know how to dress actually do but if you provide someone with something they feel comfortable and confident in, it just flows and you’re happy with how you look.” Integrating the Gen Z mentality and style to contradict the ‘one-size only’ elder generations have been fed for a lifetime especially sets Mimi & Rae apart. “Having Raechel is amazing because her generation, Gen Z, is so incredibly refreshing: these women are so purposeful in the way they live and they’re not burdened by the same things [my generation] was. I grew up in the low fat, ultra thin, diet and fitness culture – it’s just stifling. Gen Z is not stifled by any of that, they’re secure and not hooked on sizes.” Women tend to vilify their bodies and focus on tag size instead of highlighting what they love about themselves. “[Gen Z] doesn’t care about that,” Mimi continues, “they love what they love and that to me is the ultimate feminism. It’s amazing to see that this transformation is taking place.”

In a world that needs more giving, Mimi & Rae give it their all. Stop by for your new favorite attire, stay for good conversation. Mimi & Rae is located at 664 South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Stop by for their official Grand Opening on March 24 for champagne, nibbles and 10% off your entire purchase. Stay on top of announcements via their Instagram and shop online at mimiandrae.com.