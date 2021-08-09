Mile Square Regional Park’s Monarch Butterfly Day Returns August 14

Learn about one of the most recognizable species of butterflies at the Fountain Valley park. Located at Freedom Hall near parking lot E, the event gives guests the opportunity to get an up-close look at monarch butterflies inside a netted butterfly enclosure. Learn firsthand about the orange-hued insects from on-site experts, and how to plant a butterfly garden at home. There will also be arts and crafts, face painting, a balloon artist, food, and drink. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free parking and admission. 16801 Euclid St. Fountain Valley, ocparks.com/milesquare