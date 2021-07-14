Award-winning attorney Kevin Crockett has dedicated his life to helping injured people in Orange County get justice. Graduating first in his class from the University of California Irvine, he went on to earn his law degree from UC Irvine School of Law. He began his professional career at one of Orange County’s largest personal injury firms, quickly becoming a senior attorney. He started his own firm, Crockett Law Group, with an all-star team dedicated to providing outstanding personal service to people injured in accidents.

For Crockett, outstanding service means always going the extra mile, even for cases that other attorneys might consider unworthy of their time. In fact, many of the cases at the Crockett Law Group are referred by attorneys that didn’t want to bother with them or come from clients seeking new attorneys after their cases are dropped. Crockett excels in collecting large amounts of money for clients with gaps in treatment and liability problems by being creative and never giving up. His tunnel vision on helping injured people contributes to his success. That’s why the motto for the Crockett Law Group is “Accidents. It’s all we do.”

Kevin Crockett is one of the few prominent openly gay attorneys in Orange County. His commitment to Orange County includes being a positive role model for gay youth and sponsoring important southern California organizations in the LGBTQ+ community, such as the Desert Business Association—one of the oldest LGBT business associations in the country, the Gay Desert Guide, the LGBTQ Community Center, the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance, the Palm Springs Gay Softball League, the Palm Springs Front Runners & Walkers, and the radio station KGAY. The Crockett Law Group also sponsors many other local organizations that provide assistance to youth and to seniors.

