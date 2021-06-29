Kashiwa Ramen in Costa Mesa Collabs with Creator of the Ramen Burger

Irvine resident and renowned chef Keizo Shimamoto is teaming up with Kashiwa Ramen to create a fried chicken ramen burger. The O.C. native and inventor of the original ramen burger is settling back to his roots and is set to open Ramen Shack in downtown San Juan Capistrano this summer. Hideto Kawahara, Michelin-starred chef and co-owner of Kashiwa Ramen, will be traveling from Japan for tonight’s collaboration. It only makes sense that fried chicken will be the featured protein as Kashiwa Ramen is known for its signature chicken bone stock-based broth. The hot ticket item will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (or sell-out). Pair it with sake beers from Nova Brewing Co. The first 20 people in line will receive a free fried chicken ramen burger.

$20 for a burger, an order of tori shio ramen fries, and a soft drink. 1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, 657-232-0223. Check instagram.com/kashiwaramen for updates!