July 2021 O.C. Events: Festivals, Theater, The O.C. Fair, and More

OPENS JULY 7

PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

With this year’s theme, “Made in America,” the annual show will focus on artists, innovators, and revolutionaries who were inspired by the freedom they found in the United States. Actors on stage in elaborate makeup and costumes will re-create paintings, sculptures, and other works of art from iconic artists such as Winslow Homer, Norman Rockwell, Edward Hopper, Mary Cassatt, and Luis Jimenez. Bonus: A pageant ticket includes free admission to the Festival of Arts grounds all summer. 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-494-1145, foapom.com

JULY 2 THROUGH 4

HUNTINGTON BEACH FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Starting July 2 with the Pier Plaza Festival—complete with a new 12,000-square-foot Beer and Wine Garden—and running through the weekend with the Surf City Run 5K, the expanded Neighborhood Parade, and a fireworks show off the pier, Huntington Beach’s annual Independence Day party is a tradition that draws crowds from across Southern California. 714-536-5486, hb4thofjuly.org

OPENING JULY 2

LAGUNA ART-A-FAIR

This annual summer event features traditional oil paintings, watercolors, sculpture, and charcoal drawings along with mixed-media pieces, fiber art, ceramics, and jewelry made by established and emerging fine artists and artisans from around the world. 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-494-4514, art-a-fair.com

JULY 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

LITTLE SEEDLINGS STORY TIME

Preschool-age children and their caregivers are invited to gather in the Central Garden on Friday mornings and explore nature through children’s literature. The drop-in program is free to all and introduces little ones to stories, picture books, and poems that complement the setting. Sherman Library and Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, 949-673-2261, thesherman.org

JULY 7, 14, 21, 28

SUMMER YOGA

Certified yoga instructor Darnell Renee leads outdoor classes among beautiful plants, flowers, and fountains. Beginners as well as more advanced students will be able to take part in breath work, balance, strength, stretching, and meditation practice in this hour-and-a-half restorative class. BYO mat. Sherman Library and Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, 949-673-2261, thesherman.org

JULY 8

POP GUN RERUN

This 1980s tribute band plays everything from new wave to hair metal, with a little pop and rock thrown in. At this outdoor concert, the performers will dive into their repertoire of hits from artists such as Prince, Madonna, Depeche Mode, Bon Jovi, and INXS. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

JULY 8

THE ALLEY CATS

In between singing the hits of the 1950s and ’60s, this four-man doo-wop group tells jokes and keeps the audience laughing. The group has been Jay Leno’s opening act for seven years and has performed with the Coasters, the Drifters, and the Beach Boys. They’ve also played for U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and at the White House. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OPENS JULY 9

“EDGES”

The first musical that Benj Pasek and Justin Paul collaborated on, this show follows four young adults working through questions about love, commitment, and self-discovery. The pair—who went on to create the music for “Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land,” and “The Greatest Showman”—wrote the show when they were undergraduates at the University of Michigan. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

OPENING JULY 2

THE SAWDUST ART FESTIVAL

A modified version of this popular annual festival will welcome visitors to the sawdust-covered paths lined with booths selling paintings, prints, sculpture, and handmade jewelry created by local artists. Sawdust Festival Grounds, 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-494-3030, sawdustartfestival.org

JULY 10

“SHOOTER!”

Part of the On the Radar (OTR) New Works Program, which spotlights projects by emerging U.S. playwrights, this play follows a writing professor who begins to suspect that a student is planning a school shooting after he turns in a violent play. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

OPENS JULY 15

“50 FACES”

The mosaic portraits in this exhibit come from the Italian art school Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli and depict art, culture, and music icons such as Marilyn Monroe, Jimi Hendrix, and Amy Winehouse. Reservations are required. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

JULY 15 THROUGH 31

“AMERICAN MARIACHI”

South Coast Repertory will perform the popular musical comedy by José Cruz González under the stars at Mission San Juan Capistrano. It tells the story of Lucha, a young woman in the 1970s who defies tradition and starts an all-female mariachi band with her cousin. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, 714-708-5555, scr.org

OPENS JULY 16

2021 OC FAIR

Canceled last summer, this tradition will reopen this year with limited capacity. Fairgoers must buy tickets in advance to enjoy the carnival rides, pig races, and over-the-top snacks, from fried Oreos to massive turkey legs. As always, juried art and photography exhibits, the Centennial Farm, and live music round out the fun. OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, ocfair.com

JULY 15

JESSICA FICHOT

Born in Paris and based in Los Angeles, Fichot blends her French, Chinese, and American heritage into her music and writes songs influenced by jazz, gypsy swing, and folk. Backed by her band, she sings and plays accordion and toy piano. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OPENING JULY 16

“YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN”

This musical based on Charles M. Schulz’s iconic comic strip “Peanuts” will be performed by South Coast Repertory on an outdoor stage at Mission San Juan Capistrano. Vignettes about the Peanuts gang—including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, and Schroeder—are interspersed with songs such as “My Blanket and Me,” “Suppertime,” and “Happiness.” Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, 714-708-5555, scr.org

JULY 17

HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR

The Turtles, the Association, the Vogues, the Cowsills, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), and Mark Lindsay (formerly of Paul Revere & the Raiders) join for this concert filled with classic hits from the 1960s and ’70s. Pacific Amphitheatre, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

JULY 23 THROUGH 25

DAVID SPADE

During his five-year run on “Saturday Night Live,” Spade gained fame for his sarcastic style. Since then, the comedian has starred in several movies and on two sitcoms, “Just Shoot Me” and “Rules of Engagement,” while continuing to tour the country doing standup shows. Irvine Improv, 527 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, 949-854-5455, irvine.improv.com

OPENS JULY 24

“THE GIFT OF LOS ANGELES: MEMORIES IN WATERCOLOR BY GAYLE GARNER ROSKI”

This exhibit celebrates Roski, a watercolorist who died in October 2020. The artist, who worked en plein-air in cities around the world, started painting in earnest in the 1990s after she became an empty nester. The 44 paintings in the show tell the story of her life in Los Angeles, depicting her family and friends and some of her favorite places. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org

JULY 31

PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON

The award-winning comedian-magician recently won the TBS comedy competition, “Tournament of Laughs,” beating out Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, and others. He gained attention on “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” He played to soldout shows in Las Vegas before the pandemic was hailed as one of 10 Comics to Watch by Variety in 2019. Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org