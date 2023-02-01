Gift These Five Orange County-Based Bath and Body Products for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re still searching for that perfect gift, look no further than these five O.C.-based companies. Not only will you be supporting a local small business, but your partner is sure to love these self-care products.

DIY Detox Mask, $18.18, Honey Belle

This year marks Honey Belle’s 10th anniversary of offering organic, all-natural, and cruelty-free products. The Brea-based company’s DIY Detox Mask is actually 15 to 20 masks in one bottle. Choose from charcoal cardamom, coconut rose, ginger lemon, matcha mint, or seaweed spirulina—each mask offering various benefits.

Gold & Amber Roll-On Parfum, $16, Amour Propre

This Mission Viejo brand creates handmade, natural products that make for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. This roll-on perfume will leave your loved one smelling and feeling great. Made with just 10 ingredients, including sweet almond oil, chamomile, sandalwood, and amber stones, this product is excellent for sensitive skin.

Create Your Own Bath Salt 3 Set, $37.95, Edens Garden

Give the gift of an at-home spa experience with this San Clemente brand’s bath salt set made from 100 percent pure essential oils. Choose from five different bath salts to create the perfect set for your loved one. The various salts can help with body aches, detoxing, immunity, relaxation, or sleep, and are made with sea salt, Epsom salt, and coconut oil as well as magnesium and natural minerals.

Micro Facial Program, $165, Zo Skin Health

This popular Irvine skin care brand created by dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi offers everything from anti-aging products to this micro facial program. This set is only available for a limited time and promotes smoother skin for all skin types. The program includes an exfoliating cleanser, exfoliating polish, complexion renewal pads, enzymatic peel, and three skin brightening sheet masques.

Matcha Hard Wax Beans, $26, Wakse

Shop gifts from Wakse in person at the brand’s Irvine Spectrum location or online. The matcha variation helps to remove hair with minimal irritation. Simply heat the wax in a warmer for two minutes before applying to your skin and firmly removing the wax.

