December 2021 O.C. Events: Concerts and More

Photo courtesy Capistrano Lights.

THROUGHOUT DECEMBER

HOLIDAY LUMINARIA STROLL

The lush gardens of the Fullerton Arboretum get dressed up for the holidays at this annual event. Visitors can enjoy a walk along paths lined with luminarias, listen to live music, sip a warm drink, and shop at a market stocked with ceramic and glass artwork created by Cal State Fullerton students. Fullerton Arboretum, 1900 Associated Road, Fullerton, 657-278-3407, fullertonarboretum.org

DEC. 4 THROUGH 30

CAPISTRANO LIGHTS

Come to witness the nightly lighting of the 30-foot tree at 5 p.m. and stay to enjoy the live music, take photos under the 10-foot wreath, and place a candle in the Great Stone Church. Live carol- ers, kids’ crafts, treat vendors, and Santa make appearances on certain evenings. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, 949-234-1300, missionsjc.com

THROUGH DEC. 19

SAWDUST FESTIVAL WINTER FANTASY

The summer favorite transforms itself, offering handcrafted artwork, jewelry, ceramics, and sculpture on the festival grounds, which have been decorated for the season with ornaments, garlands, and lights. Musicians, carolers, pup- peteers, and daily visits from Santa provide the entertainment. Sawdust Festival Grounds, 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-494-3030, sawdustartfestival.org

THROUGH DEC. 26

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”

South Coast Repertory founding member Richard Doyle takes over the role of Ebenezer Scrooge this year in the company’s annual pro- duction of the classic Dickens tale. He per- formed every role in last year’s audio version of the play. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org

DEC. 1 THROUGH 22

CASA LUMINA HOLIDAY WALK

Casa Romantica transforms into a winter wonderland for this annual celebration, with hundreds of lights and holiday decorations adorning the historic home and gardens. While strolling through the property, visitors can watch live performances from local musi- cians, order a custom concoction from the hot cocoa bar, and write a letter to Santa. On Dec. 14, the event will include a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

DEC. 3 THROUGH 23

“A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS”

The annual Chance Theater tradition re- turns this season, bringing Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang back to the stage. The family-friendly show follows the friends as they produce their own Christmas play and discover the true spirit of the season. Like the TV spe- cial, the play features the classic soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim Hills, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

DEC. 3 THROUGH 29

“ROBIN HOOD AND MAID MARION: A HOLIDAY PANTO”

The classic tale of the lovable outlaw gets a musical update in this family-friendly show. Performed in the style of a British Panto—a tra- ditional fairy tale infused with music, dancing, and audience participation—the show is set to a 1970s disco soundtrack. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949- 497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

THROUGHOUT DECEMBER

NIGHTS OF LIGHTS

The mile-long drive-through experience features more than a million sparkling lights, holiday-themed immersive vi- gnettes, dancers, toy soldiers and snow angels, animated light shows that sync to music you can play on your car radio, and snow flurries and bubbles floating by your car. Come by Dec. 24, and you might get to see Santa. OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714- 708-1500, ocfair.com

DEC. 4 AND 8

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

Illuminated by candlelight and accompa- nied by a pianist and organist, members of the Pacific Chorale usher in the season with a selection of traditional Christmas carols, including “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “God Rest You Merry Gentlemen,” “Silent Night,” and “Dona Nobis Pacem.” Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, 714-662-2345, pacificchorale.org

DEC. 5

GABRIELA MONTERO

The program from the Grammy-nominated pianist will feature rarely heard selections from Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, and Stravinsky, threecomposerswhoimmigratedtotheWest to escape oppression in their home country. To close out the performance, Montero will improvise a piano score to Charlie Chaplin’s film short “The Immigrant.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-553- 2422, philharmonicsociety.org

DEC. 5

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

The Pacific Chorale and Pacific Symphony join forces to celebrate the season with a perfor- mance of the much-loved oratorio, complete with the resounding “Hallelujah!” chorus. Robert Moody will conduct, with soloists Mary Wilson(soprano),LoganTanner(countertenor), Taylor Stayton (tenor), and Theo Hoffman (bari- tone). Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

DEC. 11 THROUGH 24

FESTIVAL BALLET THEATRE’S “THE NUTCRACKER”

Choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre’s artistic director, Salwa Rizkalla, this full-length production of the holiday show features some of Southern California’s best young bal- let dancers performing alongside the company’s professional dancers and renowned guest stars. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

DEC. 8 THROUGH 12

DISNEY ON ICE’S “DREAM BIG”

Disney heroes—including Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” Elsa from “Frozen,” Miguel from “Coco,” and Moana—will join Mickey and Minnie in this ice-skating show about be- ing brave, conquering your fears, and chasing your dreams. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

DEC. 10 THROUGH 22

NIGHTS OF 1000 LIGHTS

Past years have featured a tunnel of lights, a “Blue Christmas”-themed garden, a giant gin- gerbread house, Santa’s workshop, a holiday

photo booth, arts and crafts activities, and coffee and hot chocolate. Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, 949-673-2261, thesherman.org

DEC. 10 THROUGH 19

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE’S “THE NUTCRACKER”

Featuring a set and costumes by Richard Hudson, who won a Tony Award for his work on “The Lion King,” and choreography by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, this ver-

sion of the classic holiday ballet brings to life the story of Clara and her dream journey. ABT principal dancers Hee Seo and Cory Stearns will star as Clara and the Nutcracker Prince on opening night. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 11

THE BEAUTIFUL DAY:

KURT ELLING SINGS CHRISTMAS

Known for his rich baritone and improvisa- tional skills, Elling has been called one of the all-time great jazz vocalists by jazz critics around the world. He has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards and has toured and record- ed with the likes of Branford Marsalis, the BobMintzer Big Band, and the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra. In this concert, he’ll sing a mix of traditional carols and contemporary Christmas songs. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 12

NOCHEBUENA: CHRISTMAS EVE IN MEXICO

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar headline this Christmas-themed show focused on the traditions of Mexico, including the children’s posada processions and the ceremonies held on Nochebuena, or Christmas Eve. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

OPENS DEC. 12

“ALL THAT GLITTERS: THE CROWN JEWELS OF THE WALT DISNEY ARCHIVES”

Some of the top names in fashion designed all types of jewelry—from rings and bracelets to

watches and tie clips—for costumes in Disney and 20th Century Studios films. This exhibit shows off iconic pieces, including the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace from “Titanic” and Anne Hathaway’s crowns and tiaras from “The Princess Diaries” movies. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org

DEC. 15 THROUGH 17

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG’S BROADWAY

Young, a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer, was in the original Broadway

cast and the movie adaptation of “Jersey Boys.” With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, he’ll perform songs from “The Wiz,” “Chicago,” “Dreamgirls,” “Hair,” and, yes, “Jersey Boys.” Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 15 THROUGH 19

113TH NEWPORT BEACH CHRISTMAS BOAT PARADE

Competing for top honors, the yacht, boat, kayak, and canoe owners participating in this long-standing holiday tradition go all out with their decorations, festooning their vessels with thousands of lights and even special ef- fects, all in line with the “Jingle on the Waves” theme. Homeowners along the parade route also get in the spirit, draping their houses with extravagant decorations. Starting and ending at the tip of Lido Isle, Newport Beach, christmasboatparade.com

DEC. 19

“A SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS”

Conducted by Michael Short, the Orange County Community Chorus, Southern California Brass Consortium, and Southern California Children’s Chorus join with local dance troupes to perform carols in this spir- ited holiday concert. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

DEC. 19 AND 20

“TIS THE SEASON!”

This festive concert from Pacific Chorale features an upbeat mix of favorite holiday music, including songs like “Jingle Bells,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “White Christmas,” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Santa makes an appearance at the family-friendly show. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-662-2345, pacificchorale.org

DEC. 21

HOLIDAY ORGAN SPECTACULAR

Organist Todd Wilson will play the $3.1- million William J. Gillespie Concert Organ in this performance of favorite Christmas carols and traditional organ works. He’ll be accompa- nied by Barry Perkins on trumpet and Mindy Ball on harp. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

DEC. 31

RITA RUDNER’S HAPPY, VACCINATED NEW YEAR’S EVE

The comedian, who performed in her first HBO special in 1987, has appeared in films and TV shows, acted and danced on Broadway, and written multiple New York Times bestsellers. She’ll ring in the New Year with Laguna Beach comedy duo Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman, otherwise known as Age Gap. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com