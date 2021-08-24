5 Ice Cream Mashups in O.C.

The Place
The Combination
The City
The Price
House of Chimney Cakes
Chimney cakes, a Hungarian treat that’s a mix between a churro and sweet bread, filled with soft serve and piled high with extravagant toppings
Anaheim
$7.95 to $8.95
Milk and Cookies
Warm, freshly baked cookies in flavors such as toffee crunch and s’mores paired with house-made ice cream
Newport Beach, with a second location set
Cookie and single scoop for $5, ice cream sandwich for $6
Fluffy Bear
Vanilla bean soft serve topped with brown sugar honey boba on a charcoal waffle cone
Laguna Hills
$5.25
Conchitas
Ice cream sandwiched between Mexican sweet bread with toppings such as Chips Ahoy cookies and Captain Crunch cereal
Santa Ana
$8
Don Churros Gomez
Vegan churro swirls topped with classic vanilla ice cream and cajeta syrup
Anaheim
$6
