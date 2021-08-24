5 Ice Cream Mashups in O.C.

Go beyond the typical waffle cone with these creative combinations.
-
5 Ice Cream Mashups in O.C.
Conchitas photograph by Emily J. Davis

The Place

The Combination

The City

The Price

House of Chimney Cakes

Chimney cakes, a Hungarian treat that’s a mix between a churro and sweet bread, filled with soft serve and piled high with extravagant toppings

Anaheim

$7.95 to $8.95

Milk and Cookies

Warm, freshly baked cookies in flavors such as toffee crunch and s’mores paired with house-made ice cream

Newport Beach, with a second location set
to open in
Mission Viejo

Cookie and single scoop for $5, ice cream sandwich for $6

Fluffy Bear

Vanilla bean soft serve topped with brown sugar honey boba on a charcoal waffle cone

Laguna Hills

$5.25

Conchitas

Ice cream sandwiched between Mexican sweet bread with toppings such as Chips Ahoy cookies and Captain Crunch cereal

Santa Ana

$8

Don Churros Gomez

Vegan churro swirls topped with classic vanilla ice cream and cajeta syrup

Anaheim

$6

Facebook Comments