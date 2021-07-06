4 Spots to Check Out at The Row in La Habra

Eggbred

The Instagram-ready breakfast sandwiches here grab all the headlines, and it’s no surprise: Served on Japanese milk buns, they’re piled high with bacon, sausage, eggs, and cheese. But the hamburger topped with a fried egg has its own loyal following. The potato sides are a meal unto themselves, particularly the breakfast poutine: beer-battered potatoes and popcorn chicken topped with gravy, a poached egg, cheddar cheese, and chimichurri. Check in on Yelp for a free drink of your choice, such as coffee or blood orange juice, at Eggbred. 1454 S. Harbor Blvd., 562-472-0788

MGD Korean Kitchen and Bar

The “MGD” in this new restaurant’s name stands for meat, grill, drink. It’s an accurate summary of the menu, which focuses on Korean barbecue and craft cocktails. Platters of Tomahawk steak, short rib, and pork belly come with salad, rice paper wraps, kimchi, and dipping sauces. Appetizers such as the loaded tots with brisket, grilled onions, gochujang sauce, and nacho cheese pair well with the strawberry basil margarita. 1464 S. Harbor Blvd., 714-872-8223

Akafuji

The look of this Japanese restaurant, centered on a huge horseshoe-shaped sushi bar, is decidedly upscale. But the prices are surprisingly reasonable, particularly for the omakase ($38 to $44) and the nigiri, cut rolls, and hand rolls ($2 to $14). The menu also includes rice bowls and udon with beef and chicken katsu. A bar near the entrance serves sake, shochu, and Japanese craft beer to guests waiting for a seat. 1450 S. Harbor Blvd., 714-519-3134

Beauteous Nails & Waxing

The dove-gray walls and minimalist white furniture in this spacious salon create a calming environment, ideal for relaxing on one of the elevated loveseats and enjoying a foot bath and pedicure. Guests can also get gels, acrylics, and dip powder nails with stylish nail art, gems, and glitter at the long manicure bar. Eyelash extensions and face and body waxing round out the menu of services. 1470 S. Harbor Blvd., 714-705-3911